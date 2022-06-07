Time Out says

Fans of Five Guys speak about the burgers of this popular US chain with the kind of breathless reverence usually reserved for far fancier gourmet fare. And yes, to the casual observer it may look like any other fast-casual joint. However, Five Guys’ clever choose-your-own-adventure menu stands it apart from other American-style diners.

Once you’ve selected the number of patties you want and if you want to add cheese and bacon, every punter is given free rein of 15 other toppings and condiments to pimp out their burg any way they want for no additional charge. And with so many garnishes, sauces and other yummy inclusions to choose from – including lesser-available options like grilled mushrooms, fresh jalapenos and A1 steak sauce – there are more than 250,000 possible combinations.

All the produce on offer is high quality, locally sourced and fresh, never frozen. Visitors will even find signs in the restaurant to let them know where the beef in the burgers and potatoes for the fries have come from on any particular day. The skin on fries, which are cut in-house, are served up with a devil-may-care generosity that would make Ronald McDonald and Hungry Jack wince, and all soda orders – and much like the toppings, there are a huge variety of options, including rarities like vanilla coke and raspberry fanta – are bottomless.

Not a burger fan? There are also four hotdog options and four toasted sandwiches, which punters can similarly customise with their choice of toppings. And if you’re in the mood for something sweet, Five Guys thick shakes can be built from any combination of the nine available flavours, which include fresh banana, peanut butter and for the more adventurous flavour seekers out there, candied bacon.

Be aware, Five Guys burgers are not cheap – a bacon cheeseburger will set you back $22 and that’s before your fries or drinks – but the quality of produce is so high and quality control so strict that the hefty price tag feels reasonably steep. And considering the flexibility of the menu, a meal at Five Guys is not so much a case of getting what you paid for as it is a case of getting exactly what your heart (and stomach) desires.

