Time Out says

No, you're not in Melbourne. Flyover Fritterie, the new laneway snack outlet in the middle of the city, is modelled after the street food stalls that line the underpasses of India. The (very) short, all-vegan menu rotates weekly and features only four items. Pakoras – crunchy, spiced chickpea-flour fritters – are the stars of the show, while modern Aussie twists on stews and salads round out the other options. The chai is also vegan, and available hot or cold.