A local's guide to Redfern

Young and old sit side by side in this culturally rich suburb in the heart of Sydney

Just to the south of Surry Hills and near the bustling transport hub of Central Station lies Redfern, a suburb with a long-standing history for the First Nations people of the city. From the '90s, increasing gentrification ushered in the area's transformation into an urban, laid-back locale of modern eateries and quirky, low-lit bars. Now, the area stands as a mix of the old and the new, of the working class and the North Shore emigrés, of the historical and the incorrigibly hipster.

Jump to a section:

EAT DRINK COFFEE THINGS TO DO SHOPPING

What's Redfern known for?

First and foremost, it's an area of historical significance – as landlords campaigned to evict First Nations residents from their homes in the '60s, Australia's own civil rights movement was born on Redfern's streets. More recently, a reputation for great food and drink has been added to its identity. George Street and its leafy off-shoot lanes hold a wealth of eateries and dive bars to satiate all kinds of hunger. Time Out spoke to Dhunghutti man and artist Blak Douglas, who's had a lifelong love affair with the area and its close community feel. "I lived here, made art here, had a gallery here. You go down to the park, and you gotta say hey to everyone. It's changed heaps in my time, but there's lots that's still the same."

Why do the locals love it?



Redfern has a casual, creative vibe in its street art and public spaces, as well as a diverse and eclectic dining scene. It allows room for the bold and boundary-pushing, while also catering to those who are particular about the provenance of their pinot grigio.

How do I get to Redfern?

The suburb is most easily accessible by train – hop off at Redfern station or walk about 15 minutes from Central station. The 309 and 343 buses head there from the city, too. You can drive, but parking, as in many inner-city suburbs, is limited.

What's nearby?

You're a hop, skip and jump from Surry Hills to your east and the trendy, more residential suburb of Waterloo to the south. The Carriageworks market in Eveleigh is close by, too – perfect for checking out the latest art exhibition during the week and swinging by the farmers' market overflowing with fresh produce and well-dressed market-goers on Saturdays.

Map of Redfern

If you only do one thing...

Head over to the warehouse/events space/gallery that is 107 Projects and take part in a life-drawing class, Groove Therapy dance session or a poetry workshop – the venue's creative, unusual offerings go to the heart of what this suburb is all about. It's temporarily closed due to restrictions, but we're crossing our fingers it'll be back soon.