Timeout

Fonda Surry Hills

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills
  1. Exterior shot of restaurant from across street. Pastel pink walls with the word Fonda on left
    Photograph: Supplied/Fonda
  2. A bar and tables with pink walls, warm wooden floors and blue leather banquette seating
    Photograph: Supplied/Fonda
  3. A bar and tables with pink walls, warm wooden floors and blue leather banquette seating
    Photograph: Supplied/Fonda
  4. Courtyard with white tables, white walls with a green stripe and festoon lighting
    Photograph: Supplied/Fonda
Time Out Says

One of Melbourne's favourite Mexican eateries opens its second Sydney outpost in Surry Hills

Cult-favourite Mexican chain, Fonda Mexican, opened up their first restaurant in Melbourne’s Richmond ten years ago. Since then, Fonda has grown to open a whole bunch of venues across Melbourne and Sydney. Thankfully, quality has not been compromised with quantity so Sydneysiders should make a bee-line for the mini-chain's second outpost in Sydney, on Crown Street.

The Surry Hills casa is Fonda’s ninth venue, set to open on November 11. Much like their sister venue in Bondi which opened in 2017, the new two-storey venue will serve up fresh Mexican cuisine inspired by the fondas of Mexico. Joining the menu is all your Fonda favourites, including tried and true tacos, chargrilled quesadillas, burritos rolled with their signature flour tortillas, and nachos with house-made guacamole and pico de gallo. The menu will be available for both dine-in and takeaway.

We can’t forget the Margs either. Mexican eats and Margaritas are a match made in heaven. Fonda’s killer cocktail list features a tasty Margarita collection - from house specialities to traditional and frozen. You can also enjoy a selection of cerveza (beer), cider, and a wine list of local and international producers.

Fonda Surry Hills also features a separate dining and outdoor courtyard called ‘Atico’, which will double as a private event space accommodating up to 80 guests. Did someone say Fonda fiesta?

Written by Jordan Clayden-Lewis

Details

Address:
379
Crown Street
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
www.fondamexican.com.au/location/surry-hills
02 8105 0777
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Mon-Tue 4-10pm; Wed 11:30am-10pm; Thu-Sat 11:30am-11pm; Sun 11:30am-10pm
