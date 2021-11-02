Time Out Says

Cult-favourite Mexican chain, Fonda Mexican, opened up their first restaurant in Melbourne’s Richmond ten years ago. Since then, Fonda has grown to open a whole bunch of venues across Melbourne and Sydney. Thankfully, quality has not been compromised with quantity so Sydneysiders should make a bee-line for the mini-chain's second outpost in Sydney, on Crown Street.

The Surry Hills casa is Fonda’s ninth venue, set to open on November 11. Much like their sister venue in Bondi which opened in 2017, the new two-storey venue will serve up fresh Mexican cuisine inspired by the fondas of Mexico. Joining the menu is all your Fonda favourites, including tried and true tacos, chargrilled quesadillas, burritos rolled with their signature flour tortillas, and nachos with house-made guacamole and pico de gallo. The menu will be available for both dine-in and takeaway.

We can’t forget the Margs either. Mexican eats and Margaritas are a match made in heaven. Fonda’s killer cocktail list features a tasty Margarita collection - from house specialities to traditional and frozen. You can also enjoy a selection of cerveza (beer), cider, and a wine list of local and international producers.

Fonda Surry Hills also features a separate dining and outdoor courtyard called ‘Atico’, which will double as a private event space accommodating up to 80 guests. Did someone say Fonda fiesta?