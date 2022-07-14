Time Out says

Fortuna Drink and Eat is a fresh Italian eatery with a twist. Located right in the centre of Darlinghurst's Victoria Street, this all-day Italian diner serves breakfast from 7am everyday as a fresh and bright cafe before shapeshifting into a laidback Italian restaurant by night.

Fitted out with a vibrant line-drawing mural, this new edition to Darlinghurst is all about delivering a variety of wholesome, good-quality Italian food that doesn't break the bank. Enjoy the signature spiced pear porridge in the morning; follow it up at lunch with a funghi bruschetta made with portobello mushrooms and fermented chilli; and for dinner, get stuck into a whole lot of pasta and specially selected Italian wines. Expect Italian share-plates and freshly made focaccia, baked in-house and available by the succulent slice. The dough here takes two days to prove and follows the family recipe of head chef Egon Marzailoi who has been making focaccia since he was a child – so you know it's going to be good.

Fortuna is open seven days a week, with them operating as a day cafe from Monday to Friday from 7am to 3pm, Thursdays from 7am to 9pm, and Friday to Sunday from 7am to 10pm.

Breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner = all sorted.