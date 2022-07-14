Sydney
Fortuna Drink And Eat

  • Restaurants
  • Potts Point
Time Out says

This all-day Italian eatery is a cafe by day and Italian wine restaurant by night

Fortuna Drink and Eat is a fresh Italian eatery with a twist. Located right in the centre of Darlinghurst's Victoria Street, this all-day Italian diner serves breakfast from 7am everyday as a fresh and bright cafe before shapeshifting into a laidback Italian restaurant by night. 

Fitted out with a vibrant line-drawing mural, this new edition to Darlinghurst is all about delivering a variety of wholesome, good-quality Italian food that doesn't break the bank. Enjoy the signature spiced pear porridge in the morning; follow it up at lunch with a funghi bruschetta made with portobello mushrooms and fermented chilli; and for dinner, get stuck into a whole lot of pasta and specially selected Italian wines. Expect Italian share-plates and freshly made focaccia, baked in-house and available by the succulent slice. The dough here takes two days to prove and follows the family recipe of head chef Egon Marzailoi who has been making focaccia since he was a child – so you know it's going to be good. 

Fortuna is open seven days a week, with them operating as a day cafe from Monday to Friday from 7am to 3pm, Thursdays from 7am to 9pm, and Friday to Sunday from 7am to 10pm. 

Breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner = all sorted. 

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Address:
247
Victoria Street
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
Contact:
fortunasydney.com
(02) 8354 0865
Opening hours:
Monday-Wednesday, Thursday -7am-9pm, 7am-3pm, Friday-Sunday - 7am-10pm

What’s on

Bottomless Brunch at Fortuna Drink & Eat

  • Italian

Go to Italy for cheap this weekend with a bottomless brunch trip to Fortuna Drink & Eat, a bright Italian eatery and all-day diner that has just emerged on the streets of Darlinghurst.  This brand-new brunch event will be all about bringing you that delectable Italian chill as you snaffle seven morish dishes, including freshly baked focaccia, marinated olives, porchetta, golden roasted potatoes and herby, creamy burrata – all on top of a never-ending flow of Aperol Spritz, Negronis, Mimosas, beer and vino on ice, for the duration of your 90-minute sitting. Bellissimo!  This boozy feast comes for the pretty price of just $89 per head (which is definitely better than a return flight to Rome right now) and each 90-minute session is available to punters every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12.30pm until late, because brunch isn't merely the first meal of the day, but a state of mind. Plus, it should be noted that if you are (somehow) still wanting more foody nourishment during your brunching, Fortuna gives you the chance to add two extra pasta dishes to your order for an additional $10. So, if you and your gang are keen to hit up Darlinghurst for a taste of la dolce vita (and an unlimited supply of delicious drinks), we recommend you head over to Fortuna’s website right now to secure yourself a booking.  Keen to see where else in Sydney you can grab an epic bottomless brunch? We got you covered. 

