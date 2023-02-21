Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Frango Drummoyne

  • Restaurants
  • Drummoyne
  • price 1 of 4
A Portuguese chicken burger at Frangos
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

You can now get your hands on Frangos’ succulent chicken and burgers – plus an exciting new addition – in Drummoyne

It’s no secret that Frango is home to some of the finest Portuguese chicken in Sydney. First opening in Petersham in 1983, the family-owned charcoal chicken store has since grown, going on to open seven more restaurants and feeding hundreds of thousands hungry Sydneysiders.

So, it’ll come as excellent news for ye hungry folk and lovers of Frango to hear the fiery legends have opened a brand new store on Lyons Road in Drummoyne in Sydney’s Inner West. At the new store, you’ll be able to get your hands on Frangos’ succulent Portuguese chicken (cooked on 100 per cent natural charcoal), juicy burgers, incredibly moreish shoestring fries with chicken salt and of course, the hot, rich and creamy chilli sauce that Frango is famous for.

Plus, there will be delicious barbecue lamb rump, barbecue pork belly, white and red rice, freshly made salads and desserts, including a must-oder crème caramel. Are you a burger aficionado? Of course you are. Well, the new Frango will also be offering a brand new burger called the King Freddie, which is the first fried burger for the stores, and comes with Portuguese-style fried chicken, cheese, lettuce, and a creamy Portuguese sauce on a potato bun. We will take two, please.

Get ready to lick those fingers and check out the new Frango store in Drummoyne which is now open. Come hungry. Find out more information here.

By Avril Treasure for Time Out in association with Frango Charcoal Chicken

Details

Address:
187-189 Lyons Road
Drummoyne
2047
Contact:
View Website
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Daily 10am-9pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!