It’s no secret that Frango is home to some of the finest Portuguese chicken in Sydney. First opening in Petersham in 1983, the family-owned charcoal chicken store has since grown, going on to open seven more restaurants and feeding hundreds of thousands hungry Sydneysiders.

So, it’ll come as excellent news for ye hungry folk and lovers of Frango to hear the fiery legends have opened a brand new store on Lyons Road in Drummoyne in Sydney’s Inner West. At the new store, you’ll be able to get your hands on Frangos’ succulent Portuguese chicken (cooked on 100 per cent natural charcoal), juicy burgers, incredibly moreish shoestring fries with chicken salt and of course, the hot, rich and creamy chilli sauce that Frango is famous for.

Plus, there will be delicious barbecue lamb rump, barbecue pork belly, white and red rice, freshly made salads and desserts, including a must-oder crème caramel. Are you a burger aficionado? Of course you are. Well, the new Frango will also be offering a brand new burger called the King Freddie, which is the first fried burger for the stores, and comes with Portuguese-style fried chicken, cheese, lettuce, and a creamy Portuguese sauce on a potato bun. We will take two, please.

Get ready to lick those fingers and check out the new Frango store in Drummoyne which is now open. Come hungry. Find out more information here.