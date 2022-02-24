Sydney
Free burgers at Slim's Quality Burgers

  • Restaurants, Burgers
  • Slim's Quality Burgers, Marrickville
A double cheese burger on a blue and white background
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

To celebrate their Aussie launch, the team at Slim's Quality Burgers are slinging free buns for one day only

Marrickville's Slim’s Quality Burgers is the stuff of retro dreams and for one day only, the team will be giving away their classic Americana-style burgs, absolutely free.

The venue and menu are based on American drive-in diner vibes with burgers, shakes, sundaes, and fries. To celebrate Slim's launch in Australia, you'll be able to get a totally free, totally tasty burger on Thursday, February 24, between noon and 2pm.

There's just one tiny catch, in that you'll have to download the Slim's Quality Burgers app, which will send you a coupon after you become a member. Cash in the coupon for a free burger and Robert's your mother's brother. 

Want the full scoop on Marrickville's awesome new eateries? Check out our guide to eating at the Metro here.

Details

Address:
Slim's Quality Burgers
20
Marrickville Metro
Smidmore Road
Marrickville
Sydney
2042
Opening hours:
Sun-Thu, 10:30am-9pm; Fri-Sat, 10:30am-10pm

Dates and times

