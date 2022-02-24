Free burgers at Slim's Quality Burgers

Time Out says

To celebrate their Aussie launch, the team at Slim's Quality Burgers are slinging free buns for one day only

Marrickville's Slim’s Quality Burgers is the stuff of retro dreams and for one day only, the team will be giving away their classic Americana-style burgs, absolutely free.

The venue and menu are based on American drive-in diner vibes with burgers, shakes, sundaes, and fries. To celebrate Slim's launch in Australia, you'll be able to get a totally free, totally tasty burger on Thursday, February 24, between noon and 2pm.

There's just one tiny catch, in that you'll have to download the Slim's Quality Burgers app, which will send you a coupon after you become a member. Cash in the coupon for a free burger and Robert's your mother's brother.

