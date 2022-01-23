Sydney
Timeout

Slim's Quality Burgers

Time Out Says

Travel back in time at Slim's, where quality burgers and frothy shakes are the order of the day

It's no secret that Sydney has gone well and truly bananas for American-style burgers in recent years. When diners started dishing up burgers, fries and frosty shakes, it gave burg-crazed Australians their first taste of a Shake Shack-style experience, and the rest is history. Meet the new(ish) kid on the block, three ex-Betty's Burgers staff are dishing up simple, classic American fare from the brand spankin' new Slim's Quality Burger, out of the recently revamped Marrickville Metro.

The '50s-style diner isn't exactly reinventing the wheel here, but perhaps it's that familiarity that will hold the key to its success. After all: if it ain't broke, don't fix it. And there's absolutely nothing wrong with a classic cheeseburger with Angus beef, grilled onion, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a 'secret' Slim’s sauce. No one ever went wrong with hand-cut loaded cheese fries with caramelised onions, and things get really nostalgic with the childhood fave of a tall spider – a fountain soft drink with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. 

Slim's isn't trying to up the ante at the flagship Inner West venue (there are plans to roll out more Slim's in the future), with no OTT burgers in sight, and the team are keeping things simple for a reason. The tight menu and retro fit-out hark back to curved milk bar counters, cherry red checkerboard tiling – and simple things, done well. We'll drink a frosty chocolate milkshake to that.

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
20
Marrickville Metro
Smidmore Road
Marrickville
Sydney
2042
Opening hours:
Sun-Thu, 10:30am-9pm; Fri-Sat, 10:30am-10pm
