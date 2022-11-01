Sydney
Free eats for students at Broadway

  • Restaurants
  • Broadway Shopping Centre, Glebe
Time Out says

A whole load of food vendors at Broadway are offering 100 free meals for students every week

It ain't easy getting by in Sydney at the moment; with lettuces for six bucks, unrelenting costs of housing and unpredictable and increasingly expensive public transport, it's hard enough for those of us who can work full time, let alone those who are working their way through uni.

All is not lost, however, as the food vendors at Broadway Shopping Centre are pulling together to offer students 100 free meals every Tuesday between August and November.

Kicking off on Tuesday, August 2, venues like Guzman Y Gomez, Din Tai Fung, Hero Sushi, Zeus Street Greek, Ben and Jerry's and plenty more will be offering eligible folks (that's anyone with a student card) a bit of reprieve with mini chicken burritos, steamed pork buns, avocado rolls and heaps more. All you've gotta do is show your student ID, scan a QR code and fill your tummy.

Students who take advantage of the offer will automatically go into the draw to with a $1,000 voucher to spend at any Broadway store. Think of the possibilities! Towels for your sharehouse from Kmart? Bucket loads of the fancy laundry detergent from Coles? More packets of mi goreng than you can poke a stick at!

Head to the Broadway Shopping Centre website here for the full list of participants.

Feeling the squeeze? Check out our guide to dining out in Sydney every night for less than $15.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
www.broadwaysydney.com.au/whats-on/offers/student-tight-tuesday
Address:
Broadway Shopping Centre
1 Bay St
Broadway
Sydney
2000
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

