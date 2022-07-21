The Carrington, Surry Hills
$14 pasta
The Kirribilli Hotel, Kirribilli
$15 chicken schnitzels
Al Aseel, Alexandria
$14 rakakak
Great Southern Bar, Haymarket
$16 burger and a beer
The Royal George, CBD
$15 Royal cheeseburger
Try Time Out’s weekly roster for $15 or less
We’re all too aware that Sydney isn’t a cheap place to call home, but if you know where to look you can find dinner any night of the week for under $15. Whether they're two-for-one pub specials, all-week cheap eats, or require a little lateral thinking, Sydney is awash with budget friendly feasts if you know where to look. Here’s our hit list for frugal dining.
The Carrington, Surry Hills
$14 pasta
The Kirribilli Hotel, Kirribilli
$15 chicken schnitzels
Al Aseel, Alexandria
$14 rakakak
Great Southern Bar, Haymarket
$16 burger and a beer
The Royal George, CBD
$15 Royal cheeseburger
The Soda Factory, Surry Hills
$1 hot dogs, $5 beers and wines
PR Korean, Lidcombe
$14 bibimbap
Harbour View Hotel, The Rocks
$15 schnitzels
The East Village Hotel, Balmain
$15 (half price) mussel pots
Chinese Noodle Restaurant, Haymarket
$9.90 12 pan-fried dumplings
Harajuku Gyoza, all locations
50c wings
Pho236, Newtown
$9.80 pho beef noodle soup
Chat Thai, Circular Quay
$14 stir fries
Goros, Surry Hills
$15 donburi bowls with a free arcade game
Hotel Harry, Surry Hills
$10 burgers
Greenwood Hotel, North Sydney
$12 pizzas (two for one)
Petaling Street Malaysian, Haymarket
$11.80 laksa
Dove and Olive, Surry Hills
$14.90 soup of the day
The Beach Road Hotel, Bondi
$14 cheeseburger spring rolls
Kebab Al-Hojat, Merrylands
$14 mixed kebab
Endeavour Tap Rooms, Sydney
$15 snmoked chicken wings
Fratelli Fresh, Crows Nest
$10 pizzas, $7.50 Negronis
Gumshara, Haymarket
$15.50 tonkotsu ramen
Faheem Fast Food, Enmore
$15.50 palak paneer
Harajuku Gyoza, Potts Point
$8.30 gyoza, $13.50 chicken katsu curry bowls
Fishbowl, Bondi
$13.90 poke bowls
Gallus Gallus, Chatswood
$13 bulgogi beef, $14 half a fried chicken
Il Baretto, Surry Hills
$13 pizza
Shark Hotel, CBD
$10 pizza