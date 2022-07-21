Sydney
Chinese Noodle House, dumplings
Photograph: Helen Yee

How to get a cheap meal in Sydney every night of the week

Try Time Out’s weekly roster for $15 or less

Written by
Jordi Kretchmer
&
Elizabeth McDonald
We’re all too aware that Sydney isn’t a cheap place to call home, but if you know where to look you can find dinner any night of the week for under $15. Whether they're two-for-one pub specials, all-week cheap eats, or require a little lateral thinking, Sydney is awash with budget friendly feasts if you know where to look. Here’s our hit list for frugal dining.

Want to squeeze those pennies on date-night? Check out these cheap and free date ideas here.

Got a couple of bucks spare? Make it a meal with the 70 best cheap eats in Sydney.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Photograph: Anna Kucera

 

Ryos, Crows Nest
$14 shio ramen

Frango's, Petersham
$15 half chicken, chips and salad

Frankie’s, Sydney
$6 pizza slices

