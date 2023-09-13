Time Out says

If you’re still daydreaming about those unforgettable Parisian pastries from your Euro-summer escapade, then it’s time for a trip to the Cannery’s newest French bakery and pátisserie, Frenchies. We won’t judge if you bring your suitcase because there is a top-tier line-up of freshly baked sourdough baguettes, buttery almond croissants, flaky beef bourguignon pies and decadent chocolate éclairs to load up on.

This new opening marks the second chapter for long-time friends and co-owners, Thomas Cauquil and Vincent De Soyres, who have gracefully expanded from the craft beer and charcuterie of their original venue, Frenchies Bistro and Brewery, to coffee and croissants at Frenchies Bakery and Pátisserie. The light and airy, boutique café-style space is the definition of Parisian chic and sits a convenient two doors down from its sister venue in Rosebery’s the Cannery.

Born out of a love of the lockdown treats Cauquil and De Soyres served at Frenchies Bistro and Brewery, you can expect a wide and ever-evolving selection of French breads, viennoiseries and pâtisseries. Early birds can wake up with a quality cup of the Little Marionette coffee, plus an oven-fresh pastry. Think buttery cinnamon rolls, caramelised kouign amanns (multi-layered cake made with laminated dough), glossy chocolate and hazelnut babkas, and a rich ham and cheese croissant with house-made béchamel.

For those lunchtime cravings, there’s Frenchies’ savoury baguettes with fillings like pork rillettes, or smoked salmon and avocado, along with piping-hot pies and quiches. Make sure to grab a sweet treat for that afternoon pick-me-up, too, such as a light and airy vanilla mille feuille (layered slice), bright pistachio and raspberry religieuse (filled choux pastry buns), or classic chocolate éclair.

Frenchies’ long-fermented organic sourdough is just as deserving of the spotlight, baked twice daily in varieties like traditional, rye, fruit and hazelnut, multigrain – and even gluten-free. And as for their double baguette – we think it justifies a double dollop of butter.

