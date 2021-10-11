Sydney
Gram Café & Pancakes The Galeries

  1. Gram Soufflé Pancakes
  2. Gram Soufflé Pancakes at The Galeries
This Japanese souffle pancake chain with a cult following has opened its first CBD outpost

These masters of the dessert-meets-breakfast hybrid opened their first outlet in Osaka back in 2014. Today, Gram serves up its coveted souffle pancakes at 60 branches worldwide, including right here in Sydney. We scored our first store in Chatswood in early 2020. Now, Gram has finally opened a branch in the CBD, taking a prime spot on George Street at the Galeries, and the popular Japanese chain has no intention of stopping at just two Sydney branches. Three more are already in the works, due to open over the next two years. 

As well as its original souffle pancakes – served with a pad of butter and a generous drenching of syrup – you’ll also find a range of other sweet (matcha, Biscoff and Tiramisu) and savoury (eggs Benedict) options, including an exclusive to the Galeries menu: a pillowy stack of three pancakes drizzled in Nutella cream and finished with a liberal sprinkling of hazelnut chunks and banana slices. Yes, we’re drooling at the thought of that too. 

During lockdown, Gram perfected its takeaway skills and kept the to-go model going so souffle seekers can take their sweet treats home with them if they choose. Now the latest store is welcoming back diners (for now, just fully vaccinated punters). No matter how you like to enjoy these light as a feather, soft as a cloud treats, Gram's got your back.

Address:
Shop RG016
The Galeries
500 George St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.gramaustralia.com.au
(02) 8964 7781
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 11am-7pm; Sat-Sun 11am-8pm
