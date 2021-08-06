Sydney
A cardboard take away box with fried chicken, creamy light slaw and diced pickles. Menulog paper bag in background.
Photograph: Supplied/Henrietta

Henrietta have released a fried chicken snack pack

In a show of solidarity, Hospitality workers can score big discounts with this new fried chicken snack pack

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
The team behind beloved Surry Hills charcoal chicken shop Henrietta are metaphorically flipping the bird to the pandemic by releasing a brand new dish. The Flip the Bird box is the Henrietta spin on a snack pack, that late night staple of many a Sydneysider.

This bad boy features fried chicken that is first brined overnight in buttermilk, with a crunchy coating seasoned with paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, salt, pepper, thyme and sumac. The chicken tops a bed of potato gems, creamy coleslaw, pickles  garlic toum and ~ secret sauce ~. The unveiling of the Flip The Bird Box simultaneously celebrates Henrietta’s first ever appearance on popular food delivery platform, Menulog.

Starting this week the Flip The Bird Box, alongside Henrietta’s entire takeaway menu, will be available to order via the Menulog app. Perhaps the best bit is that hospitality workers can score a massive discount on the Bird. All they have to do is head to the Crown Street outlet and show proof of employment at a hospitality venue and they’ll get 40% off.

“We feel for our fellow hospitality workers doing it tough. We’ve all been impacted in some way or another by Sydney’s recent lockdown, so the team at Henrietta felt it was the right thing to do to extend our offering, provide a helping hand, all while keeping our clientele inspired and engaged”, says Henrietta co-founder, Ibrahim Moubadder.

Can't get enough of that deep fried bird?

