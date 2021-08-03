Sydney
A brioche bun with pickled carrots and mushroom patty on a white plate surrounded by smoke whisps
Photograph: Supplied/Grill'd x Heston Blumenthal

Heston Blumenthal has teamed up with Grill'd to create a pretty special burger

If you're lucky, you can get a theatrical veggie burger by the man himself

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Here’s one you probably weren’t expecting. Lord of OTT dining experiences, Heston Blumenthal has teamed up with meaty mushroom experts, Fable, to bring two limited edition mushroom based burgers exclusively to Grill’d. There’s the Spicy Cheeseburger x Heston Blumenthal; a plant-based, meaty mushroom Fable pattie with aged cheddar, Spanish onion, Dijon mustard, dill pickles, egg mayo and Heston’s fire-roasted spicy tomato sauce, as well as the Heston Fable Burger, available by booking only, with mushroom Fable pattie with tofu, cucumber, slaw and hoisin sauce, topped with crispy Fable “beef” and served on a buttery brioche bun.

From today, NSW residents can join a waiting list to enjoy a burger by Blumenthal experience when restrictions lift. For those lucky enough to secure a booking, 4,000 special off-menu Heston Fable Burgers will be available in select restaurants around Australia, served with all of Heston's gastronomic flair, including a wine pairing, delivered to the table under a smoke-filled cloche with silver service touches for just $35.

The folks at Fable create surprisingly, accidentally, fantastically, meaty dishes from foraged  Shiitake mushrooms. This time, their mushies are hard at work to create a super meaty burger pattie which Heston has transformed into something really special; an umami-packed burger that’s an evolution of his own version of a Peking duck pancake, served at the Perfectionists’ Café in London and will be the first time one of Heston Blumenthal’s burgers will be served outside his restaurants.

