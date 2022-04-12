It might sound like sacrilege to recommend a burger at one of Sydney's best steakhouses, but trust us, the kitchen's talents with beef extend beyond the prime cuts. Pressed from mince that has only just been ground enough to retain all its succulence, served on a toasted brioche, you won't find any fancy relishes or salad elements getting in the way. Here, meat is the master and this impossibly juicy, rare, expertly restrained burger is the proof. And because it would be a crime to pass up the steak on a visit to the Gidley, the cheese burger is a popular pick as a starter to share between two diners.