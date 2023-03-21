Time Out says

If you haven’t eaten Iranian food before, you need to remedy that immediately. While it’s common knowledge that the best Iranian food is found in people’s homes (pref: cooked by a friendly grandma), this ancient and flavourful cuisine has been perfected for over a millennia, and is an experience that we reckon everyone deserves to have at least once.

In Sydney, one Persian restaurant that we reckon comes close to capturing the delicate and succulent flavours of home cooking is Jaam E Jam in Hornsby. Located on the Pacific Highway, this small and innocuous restaurant is always bustling with Iranian locals, incredible smells and quality food that doesn’t break the bank.

If you’re not familiar, Iran’s national dish is a charcoal, spiced meat dish called Chelow Kabob. Not to be confused with a classic Turkish kebab, this insanely tasty meal is traditionally comprised of a ground beef kabob (known as koobideh), which is mixed with parsley and spices, a mound of buttery, saffron rice (where every strand is steamed, separate and perfect) and a charred roast tomato and peppers on the side. Sumac is a big deal in Iran, and every kabob dish you get will give you the choice to liberally dust the meat, rice and charcoaled vegetables with a deep, red, zingy kick. Pair with a garlicky, cucumber yoghurt and a chilled, salty glass of Doogh and you’re in for a bloody good time.

Jaam E Jam’s speciality is exactly this dish, but you’ll also get to try joojeh – a boneless chicken kebab marinated in saffron and lime juice, and barg – marinated lamb that is barbecued over open coals.

You should also priortise a dip into the khorestehs, an Iranian-style stew-meets-curry hybrid that is saucy, flavoursome and always, always mind-blowingly delicious. Jaam E Jam pedals classics like Ghaimeh Badamjan – fried eggplants, yellow split peas, dried limes and a rich, tomatoey sauce and Ghormeh Sabzi – a mixture of slow-cooked green herbs, diced lamb and red kidney beans, served with a side of saffron rice (vegetarian options are also available for all those so inclined). Also be sure to sample their rice dishes, with saffron rice studded with tart barberries or a buttery dill and broad bean rice concoction, all mixed with slow-cooked, marinated chicken.

Finish it all up with a rosewater, saffron and pistachio ice cream and then roll yourself home. You won’t regret it.

Jaam E Jam is open every day of the week, 365 days of the year for lunch and dinner, and you can book in by giving them a call on (02) 8411 1193. They also do home delivery and takeaway for everyone playing at home.