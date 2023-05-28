Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Jana Restaurant and Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Newcastle
  1. The dining room at Jana
    Photograph: Mark Lane
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. The carrot tartare at Jaa
    Photograph: Lauren Gray
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Chef Shayne Mansfield smiling
    Photograph: Lauren Gray
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. The fried fish wing at Jana
    Photograph: Lauren Gray
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

With award-winning chef Shayne Mansfield now at the helm, QT’s signature restaurant raises the moon when it comes to hotel dining in Newcastle and beyond

Carrot tartare. That’s one of the dishes you’ll find on executive chef Shayne Mansfield’s exciting new menu at Jana, QT Newcastle’s signature restaurant. Though don’t be put off but the name – this isn’t just carrots chopped up on a plate. Here, Mansfield uses every single part of the carrot – he pickles, roasts and dehydrates them, stems and all – and it results in a knockout waste-free dish that’ll have you asking: steak what?

It’s an exciting time for Jana – Mansfield took the reins as executive chef of the restaurant, as well as all QT’s other food and drink offerings, from last week. If you think his name is familiar, you’d be right. Mansfield was mentored by Michelen-starred chef Paul Walsh, and most recently worked as the head chef of nearby Flotilla, where he took the Newcastle restaurant to new heights, with a slew of accolades that put the coastal town firmly on all foodies' hit-lists.

Don’t come expecting a Flotilla experience at Jana, though. Instead, Mansfield wants to offer an approachable and perhaps more relaxed experience. “I want it to be a fun dining experience at Jana. If you drop a fork, I'll throw a spoon, that kinda thing. I want everyone to have a great time.”

Just like the carrot tartare, sustainability and nostalgia is at the heart of Mansfielfd’s cooking. His menu reads like a celebration of the local area and its produce, which it very much is. Hawkesbury chicken is served alongside chicken fat confit cabbage and a grape and mustard sauce; local barramundi is coated in buttermilk and fried, served with a chilli tamarind and spiced peanuts; and a dish of Marga lamb comes with braised eggplant, carrot butter, lamb sauce and seasonal pickled vegetables. Mansfield tells us he uses his Nana’s pickling recipe, which features around 80 herbs and spices, for the veg.

“When my nana passed away she left me her cookbook with all her recipes, which I love to use and take inspiration from,” Mansfield says.

While the food may have changed, everything you loved about the OG Jana is still very much the same, from the warm waitstaff to QT’s signature whimsical styling. You can still head upstairs to QT’s banging rooftop bar for a nightcap (or go before and catch the flaming sunset). Staying the night? Stroll on up to your dreamy room after dinner.

Back to the restaurant, where a gigantic full and luminous moon hangs over one of the tables. A waitress tells us the moon is to signify new beginnings here in Newy. And with Mansfield now on the tools, we can’t think of a better way to start a new chapter. Our thoughts? Add Jana to your hit-list.

Keen to check out more? Here are some other fun reads:

How to eat, drink, shop, caffeinate and spend your time in Newcastle

Humbug is the modern Italian heralding the new foodie scene in Newcastle

Keen for a NSW road trip? Check out our guide to Narooma and why you need to go

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
185 Hunter St
Newcastle
2300
Contact:
View Website
+61 2 6396 4000
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 7-11am; (Bar) Mon-Sat noon-late, Sun noon-3pm; (Dinner) Tue-Sat 5.30-9.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.