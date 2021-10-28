Sydney
Jung Sung

  • Restaurants
  • Chippendale
  1. A series of Korean snacks in bowls on a dark wood stained table
    Photograph: Leigh Griffiths
  2. A dimly lit rooftop restaurant with wooden square tables
    Photograph: Leigh Griffiths
  3. In a deep white dish is a dessert of lemon sorbet, a glass of white wine in the foreground
    Photograph: Leigh Griffiths
  4. A wagyu steak t rib eye is sliced on a slate plate, the bone to the side
    Photograph: Leigh Griffiths
  5. Out of the frame, a chef is finishing a dish with a sauce
    Photograph: Leigh Griffiths
  6. A small series of snacks sits on a folded linen napkin, a glass of champagne to the side
    Photograph: Leigh Griffiths
Time Out Says

Chippendale welcomes a rooftop Korean with a boozy bottomless brunch to rival the cities best

If there's one thing Sydneysiders love, it's a long, leisurely bottomless brunch. There's nothing quite like a spot of respectable day drinking (fact: adding a dash of OJ to your bubbles makes pre-noon booze go from worrying to classy), and if there's a six-course degustation thrown into the mix then that's a surefire recipe for a good time.

In Sydney, bottomless brunch comes in many forms, from traditional continental to burgers and beers. However, one of the most recent additions to the city's brunch game is taking the concept to new gourmet heights. The folks at Korean fine-diner, Jung Sung in Chippendale, have launched a bougie bottomless brunch and we're not talking cheap fizz with a few croissants.

Raw tuna with gochujang, honeydew and kale jaban; marble score 9+ wagyu served with white asparagus and beef rib jus; and a lemon and basil sorbet with bee pollen and spring berries are just some of the dishes included in the tasting menu. Guests will recieve a cocktail on arrival and in addition to the optional wine pairings, the bubbles will be free-flowing all day.

The brunch starts at $120 per head, with each sitting lasting for two full hours so you'll be living the high life on a terrace roof-top just in time for summer. Head to the Jung Sung website here to book your spot now.

Outside of seriously bougie brunches, the Chippendale roof-top diner offers up refined Korean degustations for lunch and dinner 5 days a week and even has a kids degustation menu of bibimbap, fried chicken (jealous), and a cherry chocolate cake for dessert.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
Level 3, 2-10
The Old Rum Store
Kensington Street
Chippendale
Sydney
2008
Contact:
www.jungsung.com.au
0400 991 011
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Wed-Sun, 11:30am-2pm, Tue-Sun, 5:30-11pm
