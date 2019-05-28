Where to get bottomless brunch in Sydney
When one drink won't cut it, these are the places keeping your glass topped up
We're a city fuelled by café breakfasts, and one way to keep the dream alive a little longer is to opt for the bottomless brunch. Typically, it involves a time-limited period where you can eat, drink and be merry over a set menu and drinks that are refilled on request. Perhaps Mimosas will be your beverage companion, though Bloody Marys will always take out top honours as the breakfast cocktail of choice. Or maybe you just want to make the most of your weekend by starting off your sparkling wine times before noon. The best part of all is that when the bill arrives, no one needs to divvy up who had what - the price is all inclusive. If you fancy a boozy brunch without limits (beyond the sensible RSA ones, we're all adults here), we've tracked down the places offering bottomless brunch in Sydney.
Prefer lunch? Try these ace locations for a long lunch in Sydney. Or if you're a serious early riser, here are 90 things to do before 9am.
Is brunch part of a bigger day of celebrations? Here's some alternative hens party ideas to add to the list.
Bottomless brunches in Sydney
East Village Hotel
Price: $35-$85 for bottomless bubbles in addition to food
Time: Sat, Sun from 11am
What's on offer: Make the most of our famously good weather with a rooftop brunch that stretches from hangover-friendly fried chicken and waffles to a green bowl of vegetables, pickles and dips. There’s also an open smoked salmon sandwich (the omega 3 is good for the brain), a classic brekky roll and a bibimbap. From there you can tier yours drinks up from coffee to breakfast cocktails to a full bubbles package that starts at $35pp for Mimosas or prosecco, and maxes out with G.H Mumm for $85.
Dead Ringer
Price: $30 for bottomless Mimosas in addition to food
Time: Sat, Sun 11am-3pm
What’s on offer: This Surry Hills restaurant-bar dishes out leisurely brunches on Saturday and Sunday. The menu includes omelettes, housemade savoury tarts and lots of fresh seafood. On the cocktail front you'll find the Dead Ringer Bloody Mary made with amontillado sherry and gin, and a cold drip coffee cocktail with bourbon, vanilla and cardamom. They'll also be doing bottomless Mimosas with a citrus mix of orange, lemon and pineapple for $30.
Barzaari Chippendale
Price: $75pp
Time: Sat, Sun 11am-3pm
What’s on offer: This Eastern Mediterranean menu starts with baked eggs, pastourma and halloumi, and a mezze plate before you dive into either a whole rainbow trout or spatchock in vine leaf. Both are served with share plates of butternut pumpkin and heirloom tomatoes and falafel. You can also add on oysters if you really want a decadent start to your day. Dessert is a crisp and golden round of nutty baklava. Booze-wise you’ll have a choice of prosecco and gin-spiked Spritzes for two hours. You can add on a third hour for an extra $30.
Darlo Country Club
Price: $89-$149
Time: Sat 11am-5pm
What's on offer: This late night cocktail bar transforms into a boozy breakfast haven every Saturday morning. There's a set shared menu with bagels, buttermilk pancakes and roast chook. Depending on how thirsty you are, and how hard the dog bit you, you can also choose your booze levels: a cocktail on arrival, or bottomless NV Chandon or Möet and Chandon for three hours.
Panama House
Price: $50 for two hour drink package, $35-$45 for brunch
Time: Fri-Sun, 10am-4pm
What’s on offer: Friday through Sunday this lofty South American hot spot dishes out two brunch menu options complete with quesadillas, baked eggs and fajitas. Liquid brunch comes in the form of tea, coffee, Mimosas, Bloody Marys, Micheladas, Tecate Beer and house rosé.
Baby Coffee Co.
Price: $22 for bottomless Mimosas in addition to food
Time: Sat, Sun 7am-3pm
What’s on offer: This is one good looking spot for some breakfast booze, which makes their offer of bottomless (within sensible RSA reason, folks) Mimosas all the sweeter. It’s usually the classic orange juice and sparkling combo, but on lucky days you might get a blushing watermelon juice instead. Add in pretty-in-pink interiors, breakfast baguettes and well made coffee and you've got an ace way to start the weekend.
Glass Brasserie
Price: $49
Time: Sat 10am-12.30pm
What's on offer: This towering restaurant located within the Hilton Hotel will let you switch into staycation mode all without leaving Sydney. Every Saturday morning you can work your way through the classic buffet brekky (complete with egg stations and waffles), all while sipping on bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Marys.
Mrs Sippy
Price: $89 including Chandon; $55 for the feast only
Time: Sat 11am-4pm
What’s on offer: This Double Bay bar is doing a double shift on weekends when it goes into brunch-mode. On Saturdays you can get those engines firing on bottomless Chandon Brut for two hours and a cocktail on arrival, plus a Mediterranean-esque brekky including slow cooked lamb, house-made hummus and beetroot tzatziki, along with freshly shucked oysters.
Royal Hotel Paddington
Price: $70-$85
Time: Sat 11am
What's on offer: This Paddington pub gets up a little earlier than usual on Saturdays to host a three-course brunch with matching bottomless cocktails. Start with a macca and milk chocolate porridge bowl and cinnamon scrolls, before diving into zucchini and corn cakes with bacon, mushrooms and poached eggs; and a bowl packed with sweet potato, roasted tomato, avocado, zucchini and kale. You’ll also get friands and cakes to finish, which will complement the sweet mix of spritzes, Mimosas and breakfast Sangria.
Need to work it off?
Unusual fitness classes in Sydney
Scrap the gym and enjoy a good sweat at these wacky workouts around the city.