Kickin'Inn are celebrating their third birthday this weekend with a special anniversary feast

If you’re looking to get down and dirty for dinner this weekend then boy, have we got news for you. Everyone’s favourite purveyors of Cajun-style seafood in a bag, Kickin’Inn, is celebrating its third birthday this weekend and doing it right by offering a super special keyring to everyone who orders the anniversary meal between 17 and 19 September. The keychain will get you 10% off all future orders, that means discounted, messy, piping hot sacks of crab for life.

The birthday meal in question will see you getting elbows deep 1.5 kilograms of jumbo prawns, plenty of potatoes and rice as well as a 1.25 litre bottle of coke to wash it all down.

The Cajun-style seafood boil menu aims to bring a little taste of the Deep South to Sydney by way of 55 different spices and traditional Louisiana cooking techniques of super-sized, shell-on, heavily seasoned seafoody goodness.

Head to the Kickin'Inn website here to place your order and score yourself a lifetime membership to the messiest meal in town.

