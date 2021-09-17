Sydney
a black bowl of cajun style prawns
Photograph: Supplied/Kickin'Inn

Kickin'Inn are celebrating their third birthday this weekend with a special anniversary feast

The Cajun-style seafood joint wants you in their club

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
If you’re looking to get down and dirty for dinner this weekend then boy, have we got news for you. Everyone’s favourite purveyors of Cajun-style seafood in a bag, Kickin’Inn, is celebrating its third birthday this weekend and doing it right by offering a super special keyring to everyone who orders the anniversary meal between 17 and 19 September. The keychain will get you 10% off all future orders, that means discounted, messy, piping hot sacks of crab for life

The birthday meal in question will see you getting elbows deep 1.5 kilograms of jumbo prawns, plenty of potatoes and rice as well as a 1.25 litre bottle of coke to wash it all down. 

The Cajun-style seafood boil menu aims to bring a little taste of the Deep South to Sydney by way of 55 different spices and traditional Louisiana cooking techniques of super-sized, shell-on, heavily seasoned seafoody goodness. 

Head to the Kickin'Inn website here to place your order and score yourself a lifetime membership to the messiest meal in town. 

Looking for more takeaways in your area? Check out where to get dinner in your Sydney suburb here.

Need some inspiration for things to keep you busy this weekend? Here are our top picks of things to do in Sydney.

