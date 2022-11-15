Sydney
Kissuu

Time Out says

Come for fun and fresh Japanese food, stay for a late-night disco

How many times have you finished an excellent dinner with friends and all you wanted to do was dance, but either lacked the motivation to find a venue, or worse, they were all shut? Thankfully, it looks like your groovin’ prayers have been answered.

Kissuu is a new Japanese restaurant and party bar now opened on Oxford Street that combines the best of both worlds, spearheaded by head chef Adam Burke alongside DJ Richy Penny. Designed to bring back some of the electric energy of Sydney’s golden days, Kissuu will offer a stellar restaurant experience downstairs, and a late-night bar upstairs where you’ll find some of the city’s finest DJs hitting the decks, all under one roof.

The kitchen is in capable hands with Burke, who has over 20 years experience cooking in some of the world’s top restaurants (Nobu London, Toko Dubai, Gordan Ramsay’s restaurant collective). Expect fun and fresh dishes to be paired with a night out. Start off with tempura Balmain bug lettuce cups with umami mayo and caviar; and stuffed chicken wings with prawn and wasabi kimchi. For something more substantial, try the miso glazed toothfish with daikon; lamb ribs with moro miso and pomegranate; and prawns with shiso salsa, all cooked on the woodfired robata grill.

The wine list is thoughtful and succinct, and the cocktail menu has some tongue-in-cheek signatures including ‘F*ck Me In Shibuya’ with Tanqueray, St. Germain, hibiscus and rose syrup, yuzu and lime.

Once you’ve finished your meal, head upstairs to find a vibrant futuristic room lit up in neon red with plush orange velvet lounges. A DJ booth that looks like one massive disco ball will house some of the hottest DJs on the scene on rotation, with Penny saying that depending on who is in town, you never know who you could catch playing. In terms of music, guests can expect a mix of classics and mixes of Diana Ross, Gibson Brothers and Candi Station before the DJ moves onto disco house as the night goes on. Hot pants encouraged.

Kissuu is now open for dinner and disco Tuesday to Saturday until late. Monthly brunch parties are in the works, as well as soon-to-be-announced parties and events over the coming months. Watch this space, and find out more information here.

Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
245 Oxford Street
Sydney
2010
Contact:
kissuu.com.au
