Koi Dumplings at Taste of Shanghai

If you're looking for a creative and, frankly, adorable way to celebrate your Lunar New Year, look no further than Taste of Shanghai. For ten years the dumpling masters have been loading Sydneysiders up with steaming, soupy dumplings, sky high stir frys – and now, novel little koi fish dumplings. The glutinous rice cakes are filled with red bean paste and coloured red and white (red symbolising good fortune and white symbolising purity) and the resemblance to the auspicious fish is uncanny.

Better yet, each bite of the dumpling represents “progress in your life” so enjoy those delicious mouthfuls and eat your way to prosperity. The little fishies are available in every Taste of Shanghai store, as well as sister venues Lilong, and will set you back $18.50 each (a small price to pay for a literal lifetime of good fortune).

You can also test the theory by going into the draw to win one of two free fish dumplings at each and every outlet on Tuesday February 1. The fish will be making a splash until February 8.

