Krispy Kreme National Doughnut Day

  • Restaurants
Krispy Kreme doughnuts
Photograph: Supplied/Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme will be giving away 100,000 free doughnuts to celebrate National Doughnut Day

Ok, ok, we know there's a 'day' for basically everything now and to be honest, a lot just leave us scratching and then shaking our heads. However, sometimes you must simply take pause and give in. Cue: National Doughnut Day at Krispy Kreme.

To celebrate the most hole-some day of the year, the OG doughnut chain will be giving away
100,000 free glazed doughnuts for one day only on Friday, June 3. All you need to do is head to your nearest Krispy Kreme store to claim your totally free doughnut.

In preparation for the big day, Krispy Kreme's across Australia will be glazing 2,000 doughnuts per hour on their production lines. If you're doing the maths, that’s 33 doughnuts a minute. Oh, mama.

Don't wanna face the cold? We got you, here's Sydney's best doughnuts you can get delivered.

Elizabeth McDonald

www.krispykreme.com.au/blog/national-doughnut-day-22
Free
