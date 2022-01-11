Sydney
Little Pearl Bar and Dining

  Manly
  A flat lay of edemame beans, crisp king prawns, a water melon cocktail and mongolian beef
    Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan
  Four cocktails in wine glasses lined up in front of the ocean
    Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan
  The interior of the Little Pearl, dark wooden floor and white walls
    Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan
  A bowl of tempura eggplant
    Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan
  Interior of the Little Pearl
    Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan
  A flat lay of betel leaves with various fillings
    Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan
  Interior of the Little Pearl, multiple rattan light figtures, dark blue chairs around a large table and fiddle leaf figs
    Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan
Time Out Says

Manly welcomes a new oceanside watering-hole that's pumping every day of the week

From the ashes of the recently closed Manly Wine Bar comes Little Pearl, Australian Venue Company's newest family member. The sprawling waterfront bungalow fits right in with its Manly neighbours, with clean white walls, azure accents and rattan furniture and fixtures throughout, reflecting the oceanic palette of its surrounds.

What does set Little Pearl apart, however, is the hawker-style dishes available every day of the week and the rich yet familiar flavours on offer, from typical breakfast fare of golden fried eggs and a hash brown or two, to a lunch of tempura eggplant, crisp coconut king prawns, and vivid, fresh betel leaf pockets of Ora king salmon with sweet nuoc cham dipping sauce.

Sri Lankan prawn curry can be washed down with an easy-drinking Adelaide Hills chardonnay or one of the many signature cocktails on the list. Will it be a Strawberry Yuzu Sour today? Or is a Jasmine Mojito more your speed?

If that's not enough to get you going, happy hour runs Monday through Thursday from 5pm, acoustic sundowner sets will soothe you into Friday, and DJs will be spinning from 5pm on Saturdays. Need a recovery after all that? For just $79 per person, you can score yourself bottomless Spritz and a three-course brunch every Sunday morning from 11.30am.

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
8-13
South Steyne
Manly
Sydney
2095
Contact:
littlepearlbar.com
02 8322 2009
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu, noon-10pm; Fri-Sat, 7am-late; Sun, 7am-10pm
