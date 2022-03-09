Time Out says

In the newly Christened precinct of the Quay Quarters in the heart of the Sydney CBD, you'll find Londres 126, named for one of the most iconic home addresses in Mexico City – the home of renowned artist, Frida Kahlo. It's a far cry from the usual city fare, and while at first glance may sound gimmicky, this Kahlo inspired den is in fact an elegant and, dare we say, authentic repro of the Mexican icon's notorious party pad.

A rich mix of culture, creativity and imagination, the sophisticated wood-paneled ‘gastro cantina’ is inspired by the legendary parties thrown by Kahlo at her home in the 1940s. The uber-plush fit out is a trademark of the Milpa Collective, the restaurant group rapidly filling Sydney with hyper-regional and luxurious Mexican diners, a commitment to place that is mirrored in every detail on the menu.

Drawing inspiration from the dynamic food scene of Mexico City, whether you're after a plethora of botanas (snacks) or something more substantial, the menu offers the best of both worlds. If you want Londres 126 to be a cocktail and mezcal bar, no worries, just pick away at a heaping of guacamole with chicharron crackling, arbol chilli and agave syrup; Sydney rock oysters with mezcal mignonette; Tasmanian scallop ceviche; a selection of Moreton Bay bug, grilled shiitake or Wagyu sirloin tacos. Then crack on with one of the awesome signature cocktails like The Mask, made with a sort of Mexican gin called estancia raicilla and clarified pea flower milk punch.

If you want to be a true baller though, get involved with the mezcal locker. You can purchase your own bottle of tequila or mezcal and store it at the dang restaurant, to enjoy at your leisure over up to six months.

The genius of Londres 126 is in its surprise. In a world of tacky Mexican eateries adorned with sombreros, frozen Margy's and liquid cheese, when you hear something about Frida Kahlo's party palace, you'd be forgiven for wincing. Thankfully, these cliche's are taking a side step out of the Sydney dining scene, and instead are being replaced by venues like this. Truly elegant nods that respectfully pay homage to art, creativity and history while serving up some truly incredible eats.

