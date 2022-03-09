Sydney
Londres 126

  • Restaurants
  • Circular Quay
  1. Mexican creme brulee with orange and flowers
    Photograph: Bruno Stefani
  2. A flat lay of mexican dishes
    Photograph: Bruno Stefani
  3. The interior of Londres 126
    Photograph: Bruno Stefani
  4. Shredded beef tacos and a margarita
    Photograph: Bruno Stefani
  5. Grilled steak, prawns and charcoal bread
    Photograph: Bruno Stefani
  6. Grilled barramundi on banana leaf with mole
    Photograph: Bruno Stefani
Time Out says

Enter Frida Kahlo's den of inequity at this CBD Mexican diner

In the newly Christened precinct of the Quay Quarters in the heart of the Sydney CBD, you'll find Londres 126, named for one of the most iconic home addresses in Mexico City – the home of renowned artist, Frida Kahlo. It's a far cry from the usual city fare, and while at first glance may sound gimmicky, this Kahlo inspired den is in fact an elegant and, dare we say, authentic repro of the Mexican icon's notorious party pad.

A rich mix of culture, creativity and imagination, the sophisticated wood-paneled ‘gastro cantina’ is inspired by the legendary parties thrown by Kahlo at her home in the 1940s. The uber-plush fit out is a trademark of the Milpa Collective, the restaurant group rapidly filling Sydney with hyper-regional and luxurious Mexican diners, a commitment to place that is mirrored in every detail on the menu.

Drawing inspiration from the dynamic food scene of Mexico City, whether you're after a plethora of botanas (snacks) or something more substantial, the menu offers the best of both worlds. If you want Londres 126 to be a cocktail and mezcal bar, no worries, just pick away at a heaping of guacamole with chicharron crackling, arbol chilli and agave syrup; Sydney rock oysters with mezcal mignonette; Tasmanian scallop ceviche; a selection of Moreton Bay bug, grilled shiitake or Wagyu sirloin tacos. Then crack on with one of the awesome signature cocktails like The Mask, made with a sort of Mexican gin called estancia raicilla and clarified pea flower milk punch.

If you want to be a true baller though, get involved with the mezcal locker. You can purchase your own bottle of tequila or mezcal and store it at the dang restaurant, to enjoy at your leisure over up to six months. 

The genius of Londres 126 is in its surprise. In a world of tacky Mexican eateries adorned with sombreros, frozen Margy's and liquid cheese, when you hear something about Frida Kahlo's party palace, you'd be forgiven for wincing. Thankfully, these cliche's are taking a side step out of the Sydney dining scene, and instead are being replaced by venues like this. Truly elegant nods that respectfully pay homage to art, creativity and history while serving up some truly incredible eats.

Want more from this incredible collective? Check out our review of Santa Catarina here.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
8
Loftus Street
Quay Quarters
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.londres126.com.au
02 7226 8804
Opening hours:
Tue-Sat, 4pm-late

Viva La Frida at Londres 126

  • Mexican

Inspired by Frida Kahlo's infamous parties of yore, Londres 126 down at the Quay Quarter will be premiering a lavish variety show, Viva La Frida — the Revolution, on Saturday, March 26. The production combines a five-piece performance with a carefully curated set menu and a late-night dance party. No matter what your party style is, the event caters to all. Set over two seatings, the earlier seating will be a more traditional ‘dinner and a show’ format, where guests can enjoy a three-course menu of Frida’s favourite dishes while being taken on a journey of discovery and history through performance art by talented and diverse performers. Things get a little wilder for the late show, with a welcome Margarita and a raucous after-party. Five performance acts showcase different elements of Frida's life, from her emotional and physical pain experienced from a young age, her turbulent relationship with Diego Rivera, her involvement in communism, the rejection of her own sexual identity and most of all, her revolutionary art. Spectators will enjoy a menu of dishes habitually featured at Kahlo's infamous dinner parties in the 1940s, with guacamole, chicharron crackling and chips; eight-hour braised Chamorro osso bucco; Mexican gnocchi chochoyotes; jicama salad with radicchio and butter lettuce; crushed potatoes with duck fat and garlic chips; and a special traditional Mexican dessert, buñuelos with pineapple sorbet infused with Milpa’s in-house mezcal. Diners from both seatings are we

