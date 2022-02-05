Lunar New Year at Aria

Time Out Says

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with a meal fit for an emperor

A meal at Aria is always a special occasion, but even more so when it features a once-off menu available for just one week. From February 2-5, the fine dining establishment is offering a six-course, Chinese-inspired degustation to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The limited edition menu, designed for the occasion by executive chef Joel Bickford, showcases prestige ingredients to match the dining room’s prestige view of the Opera House.

The feast opens with Flinders Island scallops, dressed with garnet plum and miso. This is followed by Aquna Murray cod and eggplant in XO sauce, and a Peking duck comsommé with green lipped abalone and shiitake mushroom. Next up is grass fed angus beef fillet with ox tail, silverbeet, and bone marrow.

Dessert is no less spectacular. Refresh your palate with Valencia orange, lemon balm and passionfruit then finally, a showstopping white chocolate square is filled with lychee and raspberry and finished with gold leaf, resembling a lucky New Year gift.

The Chinese New Year menu costs $248 per person; bookings are available now.

