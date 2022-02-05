Sydney
Lunar New Year at Aria

  • Restaurants, Modern Australian
  • Aria, Sydney
A dish of beef flank and ox tail with charred onions and yellow flowers
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out Says

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with a meal fit for an emperor

A meal at Aria is always a special occasion, but even more so when it features a once-off menu available for just one week. From February 2-5, the fine dining establishment is offering a six-course, Chinese-inspired degustation to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The limited edition menu, designed for the occasion by executive chef Joel Bickford, showcases prestige ingredients to match the dining room’s prestige view of the Opera House.

The feast opens with Flinders Island scallops, dressed with garnet plum and miso. This is followed by Aquna Murray cod and eggplant in XO sauce, and a Peking duck comsommé with green lipped abalone and shiitake mushroom. Next up is grass fed angus beef fillet with ox tail, silverbeet, and bone marrow.

Dessert is no less spectacular. Refresh your palate with Valencia orange, lemon balm and passionfruit then finally, a showstopping white chocolate square is filled with lychee and raspberry and finished with gold leaf, resembling a lucky New Year gift. 

The Chinese New Year menu costs $248 per person; bookings are available now.

Looking for more ways to ring in the Year of the Tiger? Check out what's happening around Sydney here.

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
Aria
1 Macquarie St
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.ariasydney.com.au
02 9240 2255
Price:
$248
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri noon-2.25pm, 5.30-10.30pm; Sat noon-1.30pm, 5-11pm; Sun noon-1.45pm, 5.30-10pm

Dates And Times

