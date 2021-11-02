Time Out Says

Get a taste of Turkey in Sydney at this swish bakery in Botany

The team behind popular CBD Middle Eastern eatery Above Par has opened an authentic Turkish bakery in Botany. But unlike its sister venue – with its glass-walled space and blushing upholstery – this new venture summons a more rustic spirit, not just in its decor but also in the authenticity of its kitchen talent.

The Malika Bakehouse features a team of Turkish bakers serving up a selection of freshly baked pastries. Everything from borek, a thin flaky dough with a variety of fillings; to baklava, the layered filo pastry dessert we know and love, filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with honey. You can also enjoy a corek, which is a salty-buttery seeded muffin (yum); pogaco, a burnished savoury bread with a rich, dense finish; or acma, a soft Turkish bagel with a toasted sesame crust.

The Kunefe is a must-try – a traditional Middle Eastern dessert made with spun pastry, stretchy cheese, carob butter, pistachio, and ice cream. Think of it like a hybrid of a sweet pizza and a crumbly cookie.

Unsurprisingly, Malika Bakehouse’s offerings don’t stop at their daily baked goods and decadent desserts. You can also tuck into a set menu of breakfast and brunch items – Turkish style – such as Simit Sandwiches, which is a national breakfast dish of Turkey; and a Kofte Plate, consisting of Turkish meatballs, bulghur rice, and lavash. And of course, the distinctly rich Turkish coffee is a next-level caffeine fix.

With booth seating and communal tables inside and in the large outdoor area, Malika is perfect for breakfast or brunch with your friends and fam.