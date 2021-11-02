[title]
The team behind popular CBD Middle Eastern eatery Above Par has opened an authentic Turkish bakery in Botany. But unlike its sister venue – with its glass-walled space and blushing upholstery – this new venture summons a more rustic spirit, not just in its decor but also in the authenticity of its kitchen talent.
The Malika Bakehouse features a team of Turkish bakers serving up a selection of freshly baked pastries. Everything from borek, a thin flaky dough with a variety of fillings; to baklava, the layered filo pastry dessert we know and love, filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with honey. You can also enjoy a corek, which is a salty-buttery seeded muffin (yum); pogaco, a burnished savoury bread with a rich, dense finish; or acma, a soft Turkish bagel with a toasted sesame crust.
The Kunefe is a must-try – a traditional Middle Eastern dessert made with spun pastry, stretchy cheese, carob butter, pistachio, and ice cream. Think of it like a hybrid of a sweet pizza and a crumbly cookie.
Unsurprisingly, Malika Bakehouse’s offerings don’t stop at their daily baked goods and decadent desserts. You can also tuck into a set menu of breakfast and brunch items – Turkish style – such as Simit Sandwiches, which is a national breakfast dish of Turkey; and a Kofte Plate, consisting of Turkish meatballs, bulghur rice, and lavash. And of course, the distinctly rich Turkish coffee is a next-level caffeine fix.
With booth seating and communal tables inside and in the large outdoor area, Malika is perfect for breakfast or brunch with your friends and fam.