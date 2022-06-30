Time Out says

Sure, there’s no shortage of ramen joints in Sydney, but this fresh arrival at the Star is the only one where Wagyu beef takes centre stage. This premium Ozaki beef is sourced from a single farm in Miyazaki Prefecture, and given Mashi No Mashi is brought to us by the team behind Tokyo’s legendary Wagyumafia, you can be sure these hand-picked cuts are worthy of dominating an entire menu.

It’s the hero of all five signature ramens, showcased in a variety of forms. There’s the tokusei tsukemen, the house speciality, which instead of soup, comes paired with a thick, umami-laden, collagen-rich beef broth for dipping your noods. Spice it up with a ‘samurai bomb’ made from a togarashi-infused ball of beef fat if you dare.

But if soup is what you seek, the Wagyujiro features a silken Ozaki beef-bone broth that’s imported from Japan for maximum authenticity. The house noodles are a gloriously thick, dense udon cut, the perfect landing pad for thick slices of eight-hour stewed Wagyu that celebrates this meat’s melt-in-the-mouth marbling.

The sides are also a bovine bonanza, including a Wagyu variant of that most faithful of ramen sidekicks, the pan-fried gyoza, and there’s even a slight detour to neighbouring China, courtesy of Wagyu char siu bao, dressed with mushroom jam and a tinge of wasabi to bring us back to the land of the rising sun. You can wash it all down with Mashi No Mashi’s very own canned Highballs – a wink to Japan’s love affair with whisky.

The cute 50-seater restaurant is colourful and laid back, even if the menu items don’t have quite the price tag you’d associate with a diner with a fast-casual vibe – expect to fork out $38-$48 for your noodle fix. But c’mon people, this is Wagyu we’re talking about. Sometimes, you get what you pay for, and at Mashi No Mashi, that’s a damn good thing.