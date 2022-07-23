Sydney
Messina x Ricos Tacos

  • Restaurants, Mexican
  • Gelato Messina - Rosebery, Rosebery
  1. Mushroom taco dipped in consomme
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /7
  2. Pork tacos
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /7
  3. Hash browns with salsa
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /7
  4. Fish tacos
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /7
  5. Flat lay of tacos on a raw wood table
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /7
  6. Caramalised cinnamon marshmallow in hot chocolate
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /7
  7. Churros in a cup with caramel icecream
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /7
Ricos Tacos is getting back to their food truck roots with the Messina Eats series

It's been a minute since Toby Wilson of Ricos Tacos has taken the wheel at Messina but he's back and better than ever as the latest guest host for the Messina Eats series, which takes over the parking lot of the Rosebery Messina outlet for yummy collabs.

Rejoining the ranks of Aussie favourites Hoy Pinoy, Mr Miyagi and Wonderbao, Ricos will be getting back to its food truck roots on Friday July 22 and Saturday July 23.

The brand new menu will feature mushroom and beef birria tacos dipped in consomé, fried fish tacos and Wilson's signature thrice-cooked hash browns. The goods don't stop there though, oh no. Hot fried cinnamon Papi churros with salted dulce de leche gelato and a new hot chocolate topped with a toasted cinnamon marshmallow will keep the cold at bay and satisfy your dessert stomach. 

Kicking off from noon each day until late, the car park party is one heck of a way to slide into your weekend or recover from your Friday night knock-offs.

For the full menu and all the juicy details, head to the Messina website here.

Wanna taco-bout it? Check out the best Mexican restaurants in Sydney here.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
gelatomessina.com/blog/messina-eats-ricos-tacos
Address:
Gelato Messina - Rosebery
58 Mentmore Ave
Rosebery
Sydney
2018

Dates and times

