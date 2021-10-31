Sydney
Get us in your inbox

A flat lay of dishes including prawns, chicken with mole, grilled vegetables and glasses of wine
Photograph: Trent van der Jagt

The best Mexican restaurants in Sydney

Spice things up at these ace Mexican eateries

Written by
Time Out editors
For devotees of genuine Mexican fare, it's a great relief that Sydney is no longer only served by the tacky Tex-Mex, stand-and-stuff, burrito-centric eateries there were once the sole expression of the cuisine readily available here. There's now an exciting new wave of Mexican diners sweeping Sydney, with nary a pinata, sombrero or lucha libre mask in sight. 

It's no longer uncommon for the layman to recognise a dozen rare mezcals, to know their Oaxacan fare from their Yucatan and now that we've all grown up a bit, it's time to explore beyond the loaded nachos and quesadillas. In Sydney, you can now get regional specialties, vegan alternatives and hot sauces with enough fire power to send you to the moon.

We're not saying there isn't a time and a place for a bowl of liquid queso and a dorito or two - there really is - but with a culture and cuisine that spans thousands of years and dozens of regions, it's a crime to assume that Old El Paso and a cartoonishly large frozen Margarita is anything close to 'authentic'. Prime your palate for the true flavours of Mexico.

Keen to get around some killer spots for an arvo tequila or two? Check out Sydney's best rooftop bars right now.

The best Mexican restaurants in Sydney

Tamaleria and Mexican Deli
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Tamaleria and Mexican Deli

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Dulwich Hill
  • price 1 of 4

Rosa Cienfuegos' Tamaleria & Mexican Deli sits on Marrickville Road in the heart of Dulwich Hill village, next to a classic patisserie, a Turkish community centre and a Moroccan homewares shop. In this multicultural little pocket people queue happily, even in the heat, to get their hands on a taste of Mexico City. Specifically, they are here for tamales.

Santa Catarina
Photograph: Trent van der Jagt

Santa Catarina

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Darling Harbour

Santa Catarina is yet another venture from the Milpa Collective - a restaurant group, passionate about highlighting regional cuisines of Mexico. It pays homage to Oaxacan municipality, ‘Santa Catarina Minas’. The 100-seat mezcal bar will feature a large wine cellar as well as an intimate private dining room, making it the perfect place for a post-work knock-off, or a weekend out on the town.

 

Bad Hombres
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Bad Hombres

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Surry Hills
  • price 1 of 4

Anyone who thinks vegan can’t be fun needs to both update their opinions from 1998 and also get to Bad Hombres, stat. What started as a Mexican Chinese mash-up from Toby Wilson (Ghostboy Cantina), Sean McManus (Neighbourhood Surry Hills) and Jon Kennedy (the Sandwich Shop) with a 60 per cent veg-powered menu has now gone the full vegan and we’re into it.

 

Calita
Photograph: Supplied/Calita

Calita

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi Beach

There's a natural affinity between Bondi and the tiny, cove-like beaches of Mexico's Baja Peninsula: beautiful people, breezy dispositions, weather more amenable to tidbit snacking than multiple-course dining. Headed up by the team behind Potts Point's Sonora, Bondi's Carbon, and nearby Taquiza, Calita is a marisqueria, or seafood restaurant, inspired by the region – but with a little Bondi flavour thrown in. It's nabbed a primo waterfront location too, sandwiched between Bondi institution Sean's Panorama and café Porch and Parlour. 

 

Read more
Fonda
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Fonda

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Bondi Beach
  • price 2 of 4

Melbourne’s new wave of Mexican venues saw Fonda’s bring sunny, holiday dining to Richmond, Windsor, Collingwood and the CBD. Now the momentum of that tequila-powered breaker has rolled all the way to Bondi’s golden shores for the first Sydney edition, and it’s already trending.
Hot nights, cold drinks, party food and your best white T-shirt is the right pace and approach for this new Bondi scene that has landed just in time for a summer of fun.

Carbòn
Photograph: Supplied

Carbòn

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Bondi
  • price 2 of 4

This Mexican spot on Bondi Road is grilling up tortillas, seafood and slow cooked meats on a wood fire barbecue. It's the second restaurant from owners and chefs Pablo Galindo Vargas (who hails from Mexico City) and Liber Osorio (they are also behind Bondi's own tiny taco stop, Taquiza) and now they've extra space they've expanded out the menu to include 10 different kinds of tacos.

Chula
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Chula

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Rushcutters Bay

This particular stretch of Bayswater Road, where so many restaurants have failed to thrive, is not where we expected to find Sydney’s best Mexican food, but suddenly this barren field is bearing delicious bounty in the form of a whole snapper, deboned and dressed like a traffic light in a zippy green tomatillo sauce on one side of the spine, a smoky red salsa on the other.  What sweet relief to eat tacos from a menu where you didn’t have to tick a box for extra guacamole. 

Casa Mérida
Photograph: Supplied/The Cru

Casa Mérida

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Potts Point

The Milpa Collective is on a mission to show us Sydneysiders exactly what authentic Mexican cuisine actually looks (and tastes) like, with not a California burrito in sight. The team already have eight venues including Carbòn in Bondi and now joining the ranks is Casa Mérida, a 70-seat venue showcasing traditional Mayan cuisine using the best in local produce alongside Mexican spirits, rare mezcals and tequilas exclusive to the venue – including more than a couple that'll set you back a cool $400 a shot. 

The venue draws inspiration from the city of Mérida in Yucatán, channeling Mayan ancestry through a juxtaposition of time-worn stone interiors with chandeliers and gold detailing, to create a fantastical melding of present and past. 

You can expect market fish ceviche with a lima leche de tigre, maax'ik chile, citrus cured lobster, tortilla strips, red onion and chervil; a range of tacos including octopus, chicken, and jackfruit; Cochinita Pibil, suckling pig cooked with black beans and fermented onions;
Spatchcock recado negro (burnt dry chilli with tortilla ashes and onion salsa); and grilled
sirloin with ixil spring onion, sour orange and champagne jus.

The drinks list leans heavily on the tropical flavours found in the Yucatán region, and naturally aren't shy with the tequila and mezcal, while the wine list will champion Australian biodynamic and organic producers.

Chica Bonita

Chica Bonita

  • Restaurants
  • Manly

At Chica Bonita (Spanish for beautiful girl) order the crackling with avocado. It’s just like walking through the fruit markets in Mexico City. There’ll be a guy with a big pile of chicharron (pork skin that’s been deep-fried so it puffs up like a crunchy pork cloud). He’ll break off a piece, dip it in a massive bowl of guacamole and hand it over. Here at the restaurant, head chef Alex Wong is serving this classic street snack on a silver dollar-sized corn tortilla. Crunch.

