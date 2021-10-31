The best Mexican restaurants in Sydney

For devotees of genuine Mexican fare, it's a great relief that Sydney is no longer only served by the tacky Tex-Mex, stand-and-stuff, burrito-centric eateries there were once the sole expression of the cuisine readily available here. There's now an exciting new wave of Mexican diners sweeping Sydney, with nary a pinata, sombrero or lucha libre mask in sight.

It's no longer uncommon for the layman to recognise a dozen rare mezcals, to know their Oaxacan fare from their Yucatan and now that we've all grown up a bit, it's time to explore beyond the loaded nachos and quesadillas. In Sydney, you can now get regional specialties, vegan alternatives and hot sauces with enough fire power to send you to the moon.

We're not saying there isn't a time and a place for a bowl of liquid queso and a dorito or two - there really is - but with a culture and cuisine that spans thousands of years and dozens of regions, it's a crime to assume that Old El Paso and a cartoonishly large frozen Margarita is anything close to 'authentic'. Prime your palate for the true flavours of Mexico.

