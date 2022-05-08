Time Out says

This five-course degustation brunch at the Kimpton Margot could be the only way to your mum's heart.

A five-course degustation bruncheon may be just the thing your mum needs to know that you value her presence in your life. The good news is that we know exactly where you can get it (to clarify: the five-course degustation that is, not your mum’s approval).

On Sunday May 8, executive chef Luke Mangan will be putting on a specially curated food experience for all mumsy folks who deserve a feast fit for a queen, with succulent dishes including kingfish sashimi with kaffir lime, spiced barbecued prawns with pineapple salsa and grilled Brooklyn sirloin all hitting the menu.

With every dish crafted from the highest quality local produce, and with a bonus complimentary glass of Taittinger to enjoy upon arrival, this lil’ brunch is a solid crowd-pleaser for the whole family.

With all the festivities going down from 11.30am in the new and ever-so-luxurious Kimpton Margot Sydney, a ticket to this will cost you $125 per person.

But your mum’s approval? Priceless.

Book in here.