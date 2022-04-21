Time Out says

An all-star line-up of some of Sydney's best Japanese chefs is coming for a five day festival of food

One of Darling Square's most impressive Japanese eateries is playing host to an absolutely killer line-up of guest chef takeovers every night from April 17-21.

Nakano Darling is poised to invite five of its best foodie friends to take over the kitchen and host their own take on a different Japanese dish over five consecutive nights. The massive event aims to bring a bit of excitement and comradery to the dining scene, which has taken a massive hit over the last few years.

Kicking things off on April 17 is a ramen night by Spanish Sakaba, with spicy miso ox-tail ramen that is usually reserved for Friday lunch at the Willoughby restaurant. Grab your tickets here.

Next up on April 18 is Jicca Dining, hailing from Neutral Bay. The crew will be whipping up their famous Japanese-Italian fusion spaghetti. Prawns, squid ink, chilli and anchovies, that baby is set to be an umami-packed knock-out. Tickets are up here.

Yurippi specialises in Japanese yakitori and will be grilling up skewers of chicken and other meats and vegetables over charcoal. For their April 19 event, Yurippi will be doing a special yakitori omakase, serving a variety of skewers, appetisers, sides and dessert.

The party vibes are turning up a notch on April 20 when Kurumac will be presenting a teishoku style offering featuring a curry dish as a main with samples of jun okamatsu’s signature dishes as accompaniments. The evening will also feature singing and beats provided by Jade Kenji and Kase Avila.

The final event on April 21 will have Surry Hills veterans Jazushi taking over. The creative and modern Japanese restaurant focuses on a complete dinner and a show experience. Expect live jazz music and an eight-course meal.

As an added bonus, nigiri heroes Musubiya will be hosting a Japanese breakfast every day of the event with tasty and adorable rice balls from 8am-2pm.

There's plenty going on in our town right now. Check out the best things to do in Sydney this weekend.