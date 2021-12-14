New Year’s Eve Dinner at Osteria Coogee

A fabulous Italian feast is a perfect way to ring in 2022 at this Coogee favourite

Sydney is renowned the world over for its breathtaking inner-city beaches, so why not celebrate NYE in style with a night view over the Pacific Ocean at Coogee? Italian restaurant Osteria has grown into a local favourite since its opening in early 2019, and it promises to bring its Italian sense of warmth and community to this year’s New Year’s Eve dinner.

Chef Regan Porteous, of Tequila Mockingbird fame, and his team have come up with a 3-course Feast menu including Osteria’s famous Porchetta, Gnocchi Porcini Truffle, Sirloin Carpaccio, and more.

Have an early evening with the two-hour sitting starting at 5pm with a choice between the $99 Feast and the $149 Tasting menu, or dance the night away until the early hours of 2022 at the 8pm sitting, which offers the Tasting menu only. Drinks include Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir and Rose from the South Australia-based Riot Wine Co.