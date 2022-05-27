Time Out says

Grab yourself a bowl of hot soupy noodles for just one dollar at this Wynyard ramen house

To celebrate the most illuminating fest of the year, Tenkomori Ramen House at Wynyard is slinging one-dollar bowls of soupy noodz. Yup, a bowl of ramen for just a single dollarydoo.

As Sydney excitedly awaits the return of Vivid, this deal is the perfect way to fuel up on a chilly night before heading out to explore Sydney’s 2022 light installations. The one-dollar Tenkomori Ramen is usually at a very reasonable $10.90 but a deal's a deal. The bowl is packed with steamed pork loin, pickled takana greens, fish cake, seaweed, soy egg, roasted sesame and shallots.

But you better be quick, because bargains like this never stick around. Recently opened in Brookfield Place at Wynyard station, the one-buck bowls will be available for one night only from 5pm on May 27 until sold out.

