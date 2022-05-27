Sydney
One dollar ramen at Tenkomori Ramen House

  • Restaurants, Ramen
  • Tenkomori Ramen House Wynyard, Sydney
A bowl of ramen
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Grab yourself a bowl of hot soupy noodles for just one dollar at this Wynyard ramen house

To celebrate the most illuminating fest of the year, Tenkomori Ramen House at Wynyard is slinging one-dollar bowls of soupy noodz. Yup, a bowl of ramen for just a single dollarydoo. 

As Sydney excitedly awaits the return of Vivid, this deal is the perfect way to fuel up on a chilly night before heading out to explore Sydney’s 2022 light installations. The one-dollar Tenkomori Ramen is usually at a very reasonable $10.90 but a deal's a deal. The bowl is packed with steamed pork loin, pickled takana greens, fish cake, seaweed, soy egg, roasted sesame and shallots.

But you better be quick, because bargains like this never stick around. Recently opened in Brookfield Place at Wynyard station, the one-buck bowls will be available for one night only from 5pm on May 27 until sold out.

Want to see what else is on for Vivid? Check out the magical line up here.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
tenkomori.com.au/
Address:
Tenkomori Ramen House Wynyard
301 George Street
Wynyard
Sydney
2000
Contact:
tenkomori.com.au
Price:
$1
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed, 9am-8pm; Thu-Fri, 9am-9pm

Dates and times

Buy
