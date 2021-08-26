The chefs behind Pepita’s at Curl Curl are dedicated to sustainability and advocating for the environment via their delicious, vegan ice cream that is made using fresh fruit and coconut cream in lieu of dairy. The team will be releasing a range of black ice creams over the next three months to raise awareness of planned offshore oil drilling, with all proceeds going to the Surfrider foundation, a Sydney-based non-profit dedicated to protecting Aussie beaches and marine wildlife. We can think of worse ways to show our activism.

The inky ice cream will come in seven flavours, coconut and vanilla, chocolate, plum, passionfruit, pineapple, banana and boysenberry. They will all be a dramatic black hue to encourage consumers to sit up and take notice of Australia's fossil fuel dependency and spark conversation about conservation.

You can head to the Pepita's website here to learn more about its conservation goals and to order your ice cream.

