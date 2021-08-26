Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
a black background, lemons painted black and a cardboard tub with black icecream
Photograph: Supplied/Pepita's ice cream

Pepita's at Curl Curl has released a black ice cream series to fight oil drilling

The ice creamery is putting oil companies on blast by way of delicious vegan ice cream

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

The chefs behind Pepita’s at Curl Curl are dedicated to sustainability and advocating for the environment via their delicious, vegan ice cream that is made using fresh fruit and coconut cream in lieu of dairy. The team will be releasing a range of black ice creams over the next three months to raise awareness of planned offshore oil drilling, with all proceeds going to the Surfrider foundation, a Sydney-based non-profit dedicated to protecting Aussie beaches and marine wildlife. We can think of worse ways to show our activism. 

The inky ice cream will come in seven flavours, coconut and vanilla, chocolate, plum, passionfruit, pineapple, banana and boysenberry. They will all be a dramatic black hue to encourage consumers to sit up and take notice of Australia's fossil fuel dependency and spark conversation about conservation.

You can head to the Pepita's website here to learn more about its conservation goals and to order your ice cream.

Looking to get another ice cream fix? These are our top Sydney picks.

Can't get to your loved ones? Send them some sweet treats and booze.

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.