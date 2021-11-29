Take advantage of summer with this seriously bougie picnic on the lawns of Chiswick

After enduring the long and lonely lockdown, most of us are bursting for things to do over the approaching summer, and here’s a brilliant idea: the picnics-on-the-lawn summer series at Chiswick.

A mainstay of the flashy Eastern suburb of Woollahra, Chiswick has long been one of Sydney’s top dining destinations, whether it be for business lunches, birthdays, weddings or hens-parties. No matter the occasion, it’s hard to think of many venues that so comfortably caters for, and excels at accommodating larger groups. And in a stunning setting to boot. Picnics on the Lawn takes the experience one step further by moving the party out the side door and straight into the garden.

Picnics became an unlikely beacon of hope a few months back, signalling our impending release from this latest lockdown. Suddenly Sydney couldn’t get enough of them; we could actually socialise again, outside, with friends, at a picnic! And let’s face it, when the sun is shining there are few places you’d rather be than Sydney. Therein lies the beauty of Picnics on the Lawn. Chiswick has teamed up with Bombay Gin and local luxury picnic purveyors To Dine For to create a carefree, relaxed and totally bougie afternoon in the sun, on the lovely lawns of the Chiswick Gardens.

Next time you’re craving a picnic, grab a bunch of your besties and book yourselves in for this truly dreamy experience, all you have to do is turn up. A neatly arranged row of low-lying tables sit atop earthy-toned picnic rugs, plush cushions serve as your seat and tasseled umbrellas shield each table from the dazzling sunshine, although a few more of these would come in handy if you didn’t slip, slop, slap. There’s live music too - acoustic covers of pop tunes with a latin twist. A gorgeous scene to celebrate an afternoon just because. This is peak Instagram fodder so take your snaps early then lean into the cruisy afternoon on the grass.

Each picnic hamper is filled with goodies from the Chiswick kitchen and beyond, so you’re free to design your own charcuterie and cheese board. The famous sweet-salty-smoky Chiswick Barra-masalata gets the taste buds going and is in good company with house-made terrine and focaccia, local cheeses and a killer smoked tomato chutney from local legends Drunken Sailor jams. It’s an epicurean spread that is completed with a huge serve of strawberry and passionfruit trifle.

Bombay Sapphire cocktails keep you lubricated, a fitting throwback to an English garden party and the bar team at Chiswick have put together a punchy cocktail list, all featuring Bombay Sapphire with a focus on clean and refreshing combinations. A Spritz is a great place to start and the thoughtful, balanced list features lavender-infused gin, bramble, grapefruit and elderflower numbers. Seriously delicious summer sips.

Go find an excuse and treat yourself, take advantage of a beautiful moment in our beautiful city, but remember to apply your sunscreen. Book in for your picnic session via the Chiswick website here.