Sydney has spun into a dizzying precinct frenzy of late, promising a re-energised CBD and more bars and restaurants than you can shake a very big stick at. The latest hospo hotspot to join the pack is the beguiling, heritage-listed Porter House, which has been restored and transformed into a multi-level food and bar destination slated to open in July 2022.

Located on Castlereagh Street in the beating heart of the city, the new Porter House will host a whole load of new watering holes and spots to grab a bite, including Henry’s Bread and Wine – a European-styled delicatessen and wine bar. It'll be serving up a takeaway breakfast and lunch selection with dine-in items including the likes of wagyu pastrami Reuben with sour onions, Jersey cheese and thousand island dressing and smoked Blue Eye trevalla bagel with aioli, parsley and salted fennel as well as bar snacks such as pork and pistachio terrine with Pedro Ximénez prune puree and mustard leaves, and Royal Red prawn milk bun with celery, herbs and fermented chili cocktail sauce. Grab a glass of bubbles at the central bar or peruse the four-metre wine wall of predominantly Australian offerings for an imaginative red or a textural white.

There will also be a modern brasserie Dixson & Sons, named for the family who built the building, where seafood will be broken down in-house and produce from NSW will be front and centre. Not tethered to one cuisine in particular, you'll find the likes of bush tomato, native thyme, lemon myrtle, dessert lime and macadamia dukkha on the menu.

Spice Trader bar is poised to crown the new precinct, quite literally. The rooftop bar is season-proof, with enormous glass panels to shield from the cold as well as a light-filled atrium that can be opened up for warmer days. There will also be an entire two floors dedicated to luxe private dining spaces and a collection of function rooms.

This five-storey venue, built in 1876, started life as a tobacco factory and warehouse and then leased in later years to a furniture manufacturer and leather merchant. The 2022 version vows to maintain the heritage and character of the original bones with some ultra-sophisticated modern touches. But wait! There's more. Immediately next door in a separate development will be 10-storeys of luxe accomodation so your staycation is looking pretty darn good right now too.

Henry’s Bread and Wine, Dixson & Sons, the function spaces and private dining floor along with the hotel accommodation will launch July, while Spice Trader will open in spring.

