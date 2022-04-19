Barangaroo

It’s been more than a decade in the making (and there are still a few years to go before the last few towers in the area finally reach completion), but the reputation of Barangaroo as one of Sydney’s most vibrant hospo destinations continues to go from strength to strength. Early adopters like Brent Savage and Nick Hildebrandt at Cirrus paved the way for the likes of Barangaroo House and the luxury dining playground that is Crown Tower. During the week, white-collar workers can enjoy a bougie lunch or a sundowner overlooking Darling Harbour before an influx of diners from all over town descends after dark.

Don’t miss:



Nobu – Luxury sushi by a master of the artform that has a worldwide reputation.



A’mare – Swanky Italian that serves up show-stopping cuisine including table-made pesto.



Cirrus – It's a tried and true stalwart of the Sydney dining scene for a reason.



Bea – a relaxed yet refined dinner spot in Matt Moran’s ambitious Barangaroo House.