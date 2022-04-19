Sydney
Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

People outside
Photograph: Supplied

Where to find Sydney’s bustling hospitality precincts

Discover the new breed of one-stop hospo hub where you can dine, drink and play all in one place

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
First, there were food courts. Then came the food truck revolution. But these days, it's precincts that rule Sydney's culinary scene. In recent years – with a notable boom in the past 12 months, in particular – the Harbour City has experienced a veritable precinct-palooza, as curated collectives of venues and multi-eatery hospo hubs have popped up all over town. These one-stop solutions for dining and drinking adventures combine quality and convenience in a single destination, either within an easily walkable enclave or simply all under one roof. Here’s the lowdown on some of the best of the bunch.

Prefer to find your venues one at a time? Check out our pick of the very best new restaurants in Sydney right now.

Sydney's finest hospitality precincts

Barangaroo
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Barangaroo

It’s been more than a decade in the making (and there are still a few years to go before the last few towers in the area finally reach completion), but the reputation of Barangaroo as one of Sydney’s most vibrant hospo destinations continues to go from strength to strength. Early adopters like Brent Savage and Nick Hildebrandt at Cirrus paved the way for the likes of Barangaroo House and the luxury dining playground that is Crown Tower. During the week, white-collar workers can enjoy a bougie lunch or a sundowner overlooking Darling Harbour before an influx of diners from all over town descends after dark. 

Don’t miss:

Nobu – Luxury sushi by a master of the artform that has a worldwide reputation.

A’mare – Swanky Italian that serves up show-stopping cuisine including table-made pesto.

Cirrus – It's a tried and true stalwart of the Sydney dining scene for a reason.

Bea – a relaxed yet refined dinner spot in Matt Moran’s ambitious Barangaroo House.

South Eveleigh Dining Precinct
Photograph:Suuplied/Kitti Gould

South Eveleigh Dining Precinct

This quiet corner of the Inner Sydney suburb has found itself most definitely on the right side of the tracks thanks to a $180-million glow-up of the old Locomotive Works that once hosted events like the Finder’s Keepers Markets. Today, it’s home to a kick-ass collective of hole-in-the-wall casual eateries alongside some bigger hitters, like Kylie Kwong’s Lucky Kwong and zero-waste pioneer Matt Whiley’s Re-. On the side of your tasty eats, you’ll also find some food for the soul, courtesy of public artworks, such as the Everleigh Treehouses, a decorative walkway made from steel salvaged from the nearby rail yards, and the Native Rooftop Farm at Yerrabingin House. 

Don’t miss:

Lucky Kwong – Celeb chef Kylie Kwong’s touching ode to her culinary heritage and family history.

Re- – Sip on cocktails conjured from the most unlikely of elements at Matt Whiley’s pathfinding low-to-no waste bar.

YCK Laneways
Photograph: Supplied/ Destination NSW

YCK Laneways

Sometimes, finding a new experience simply takes a change of perspective. All of the venues that have come together to form this nightlife and entertainment precinct in the heart of the CBD existed before they joined forces under the same umbrella, but as the city struggled to bounce back after the 2020 lockdown, a collaboration with the City of Sydney and Time Out Australia helped to inject life into the handful of city blocks between York, Clarence and Kent Streets that boast some of the finest drinking dens in the city. The success of this partnership has endured as Sydney weathered another huge lockdown in 2021 and the so-called shadow lockdown of the Omicron surge in early 2022. By combining world-class bar craft and innovative pop-up entertainment mini-fests, YCK has been galvanised in the minds of Sydneysiders as the ultimate after-dark go-to.

Don’t miss:

Any of it! Here’s a full list of the YCK Laneways bars.

Ivy
Photograph: Murray Fredericks

Ivy

Justin Hemmes’ Merivale HQ on George Street might well rank as Sydney's OG hospo precinct. The oh-so extra Ivy Pool Club was the first of the $150-million-dollar complex’s popular venues to open its doors – and its waters – all the way back in 2008, and while this address has had some highs (winning Australian Institute of Architect’s commercial design prize in 2009) and lows (issues with punter violence in its early years as well as some financial struggles) it has survived and thrived, becoming one of the CBD’s most popular dining destinations, as well as Sydney’s premier clubbing nightspot, with late-night parties becoming a focus of the venue in 2021. 

Don’t miss:

Totti's – Come for the antipasti and the cult-favourite puffy bread, stay for the excellent service and people watching.

Jimmy’s Falaffal – Whether you’re grabbing a quick lunch or a late-night feed, their fresh pita pockets, stuffed with fried-to-order falafel, are a winner at all hours.

Lorraine’s Patisserie – Home to one of Sydney’s truly great pastry maestros. The legendary cheesecake is essential eating.

Ivy Pool Club – If your OTT drag brunch doesn’t feature bottomless mimosas and a little casual breaststroke, were you even there? 

25 Martin Place
Photograph: Sander Dalhuisen

25 Martin Place

In the shadow of the distinctive Harry Siedler-designed skyscraper, this purpose-built dining and retail hub has created a place to drink, eat, shop and be entertained – if you happen to have tickets to a show at the newly renovated Theatre Royal (you’ll find it via a stroll through the black label designer fashions mall, obviously). There are still several vacant venues awaiting their new fitouts, but so far a mix of newcomers and Sydney faves have been winning over hungry city folks, including at the largest outdoor terrace in the city, perfect for decompressing after a tough day (or an easy one) at the office.

Don’t miss:

Botswana Butchery – this multi-storey steakhouse is a carnivore’s carnival with some of the bougiest beef in town (including a steak literally coated in gold).

Aalia – The latest offering from the team behind Nour, Henrietta’s and Lilymu delivers a fusion of ancient and contemporary Middle Eastern cuisine.

Cabana Bar – Palm Springs vibes in the Sydney sun are the go at this easy, breezy watering hole with the city’s largest alfresco terrace.

Shell House
Photograph: Supplied

Shell House

Not content with his existing portfolio of Sydney's buzziest venues – we're talking the Dolphin, Harpoon Harry’s and Bondi Beach Public Bar – hospitality magnate Brett Robinson of the Point Group has added an achingly stylish collection of venues behind the heritage façade of the historic Shell House to his rollcall. The design details are exquisite – an Art Deco dream in rich earthy hues and luxury finishes that creates the perfect backdrop for an after-work drink, a spot of dinner, or cocktails gazing out over the CBD skyline.

Don’t miss:

Sky Bar – In the shadow of Shell House’s iconic clocktower, this gorgeously fitted-out cocktail bar has an equally well-heeled snacks menu.

Menzies Bar – Old-world glitz in chic surrounds may not come cheap, but it’s still certainly worth the price tag.

Quay Quarter
Photograph: Supplied

Quay Quarter

When is a dining precinct not a dining precinct? When it’s two dining precincts, of course. Or is that an ‘urban neighbourhood’ (their buzzword, not ours)? Whatever semantics you choose, you’ll find a pair of distinct offerings at this very recent addition to Sydney’s most famous shoreline, just adjacent to Circular Quay. First, there are the new laneways at the base of the striking skyscraper where you’ll find lite bites from the likes of Humble Bakery and Marrickville Pork Roll. However, once the sun goes down, you’ll want to saunter over to Hinchcliff House, a multi-venue renovation of an 1870s wool warehouse, carefully restored and incorporated into the new development’s footprint.

Don’t miss: 

Lana – Italian-Asian fusion seafood care of a seasonal set menu that offers a helluva lot of bang for your buck.

Apollonia – A basement cocktail lounge inspired by the Godfather with a signature cocktail menu? That’s an offer you can’t refuse.

The Tramsheds
Photograph: Robert Polmear

The Tramsheds

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Forest Lodge

Unsure what you want for dinner? No problem. Set your Google Maps for the Tramsheds (or jump on the Light Rail to Jubilee Park) and enter a dining emporium that has all the answers in one place. This heritage listed warehouse was re-opened after a massive reno back in 2016 and has largely served as an outpost for established Sydney restaurants to spread their joy out west, so there's plenty of high-calibre fare to choose from.

Don't miss:

Bodega 1904 — The new(ish) home of the OG Porteño venue with South American-inspired fare and kickass wine.

Flour Eggs Water — Fresh-made pasta with some of the finest fast-Italian eats in town.

Osaka Trading Co — Beautiful, light, modern Japanese fare and amazing ramen by the Tokyo Bird crew.

