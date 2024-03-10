Sydney
Sal's Authentic New York Pizza

Pizza from Sal's Authentic New York Pizza
Photograph: Supplied/Sal's Authentic New York Pizza
Time Out says

Get authentic New York pizza slices at this Darlinghurst joint

Sal's is probably the only pizzeria in Sydney that can lay claim to serving an authentic New York slice. It's not that Sal's chooses to make a New York slice, it is that Sal's is a branch of the New York pizzeria established back in the 1970s in Little Neck, Queens and they have brought it to Sydney to ensure a true, New York slice.

All the recipes have been developed by Sal himself, using Wisconsin mozzarella, Californian tomatoes and freshly milled flour from New York. Expect flavours like the classic cheese and pepperoni next to Sal's unique Buffalo chicken or meatball topped pies.

Pizzas are all available by the slice and can be enjoyed next to garlic knots, pepperoni wheels, mozzarella sticks and buffalo wings with their signature set of dipping sauces.

RECOMMENDED READS:

These are the best places to get pizza in Sydney.

Written by
Time Out editors

Details

Address:
314-318 Victoria St
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-late
