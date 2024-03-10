Get authentic New York pizza slices at this Darlinghurst joint

Time Out says

Sal's is probably the only pizzeria in Sydney that can lay claim to serving an authentic New York slice. It's not that Sal's chooses to make a New York slice, it is that Sal's is a branch of the New York pizzeria established back in the 1970s in Little Neck, Queens and they have brought it to Sydney to ensure a true, New York slice.

All the recipes have been developed by Sal himself, using Wisconsin mozzarella, Californian tomatoes and freshly milled flour from New York. Expect flavours like the classic cheese and pepperoni next to Sal's unique Buffalo chicken or meatball topped pies.

Pizzas are all available by the slice and can be enjoyed next to garlic knots, pepperoni wheels, mozzarella sticks and buffalo wings with their signature set of dipping sauces.

