The best pizza in Sydney
However you slice it, these are the upper crust
Melbourne may pride itself on its Italian heritage, but Sydney is no slacker when it comes to Italian food. We have amazing delis, classic red sauce joints, high-end purveyors of pasta and a raft of gelato and pastry shops that will keep you riding high on sugar all year long. But it's our pizza game that shines brightest. We know a thing or two about what it takes to make excellent pizza, and these are the places who are topping the class with their pies.
Need to chaser? Have some cocktails delivered straight to your door.
Sydney's best pizza
1. Bella Brutta
Order the: Clam
On a pizza. It’s sounds too crazy to work. The little tender clams are steamed and pried from their shells, while the broth is cooked down with white wine and cream until it achieves an intense concentrated chowder flavour. They spread it over the top and then apply a liberal sprinkling of parsley and a squeeze of lemon juice before it slides into the shiny red wood-fired oven that is radiating heat out from the centre of the restaurant.
Take away or delivery? Both. You can order through their website here.
2. Lucio Pizzeria
Order the: Lucio
Here’s a fun fact: the shape you make when you fold a piece of pizza in half to eat it is called a libretto. Yup, just like in the opera. And you know you’re eating a good pizza when you can fold with ease. The list here is strictly classical (your Margheritas, your marinaras, your diavolas), though there are a couple of house specialties, such as the Lucio. Named for chef and owner Lucio de Falco, the Lucio is about the only acceptable half-and-half in town. It’s half a regular Margherita – thin-based yet puffy and charred on the sides – and half a ham-and-ricotta calzone. Can we get a mamma mia?
Take away and delivery? You betcha. Order through their website here.
3. Westwood Pizza
Order the: Mushroom with black garlic and talleggio
Getting your hands on a Westwood pizza for dinner requires the meticulous planning and precision of a Swiss military operation – these pies are in hot demand. Pizzas are seasonal, but if it's around, go for the mushroom. A thin, charry, chewy crust that’s been fermented for three days is the base of an earthy flavour bomb. There's black garlic, with mixed funghi on top, tallegio for extra punch, roasted cocktail onions and leeks for sweet balance, and a wedge of lemon and fresh parsley to pull all those base notes into sharp focus.
Take away or delivery? Take away is available, just give them a call.
4. Ria Pizza and Wine
Order the: WA octopus with 'nduja relish and green chilli salsa
If fine dining wine bar Monopole, which called Ria's site home until late 2020, were an investment banker’s loafer, then Ria is more like an all-white sneaker – chic and unfussy. It's got the approachability of a neighbourhood joint, but instead of an unwieldy range of pizzas and your pick of two house pours, Ria’s wine list is eye-wateringly long, while the pizza selection is to the point: pick from four pies with a tomato sauce, three on white and one with pesto. Bases are typically sourdough, but you can also get a wholemeal version for a denser, more earthy grounding. The crusts are the star here: dense, chewy and with the requisite fermented sour note – you’d be silly not to make the most of them but ordering a ‘crust dip’ or two.
Take away or delivery? Yep, both. Delivery via Uber Eats or pick up in store.
5. Da Mario
Order the: Salamino Die-hard
Pizza Mario fans, breathe a sigh of relief: David Cowdrill’s spinoff restaurant, Da Mario, is serving the Salamino. If you’ve had the cheese-and-sausage pizza before, you know why this is the best news you've heard this month; if you haven’t, allow us to explain. The Salamino is your mouth’s new best friend: a thin, charred base all covered in melted mozzarella and big puddles of ricotta and spiced up with crisp curls of salami. It's soft and rich and runny and crunchy and salty and sweet and if you're anything like us, you'll fight like a fiend over the last piece – and then you'll order a second serve.
Take away or delivery? Take away, yes. Fri-Sun nights only.
6. Gigi Pizzeria
Order the: Peperone Rosso
Turns out pizza without cheese is still bloody excellent. Sure, there were a lot of naysayers on the internet when Gigi on South King Street changed to a plant-based menu, but they were wrong, because a chewy, wood-fired pizza base covered in a layer of sweet golden tomato puree and tender ribbons of capsicum gets all the umami depth it needs from a liberal dose of olive tapenade, capers, chilli, oregano and olive oil. The salty, savoury and spice trifecta hits all the right flavour zones on your tongue – we swear you won’t even miss the mozzarella. Don’t believe us? Just try getting a table – it’s a packed house every night.
Take away or delivery? Take aways are available but no delivery. Order through their website here.
7. Matteo
Order the: Burrata
While you always want to try a Margherita as a control pizza (you need to compare the classics) the one that’s getting a second date at Matteo is the Burrata. It's strongly recommended by our waitperson on the merits of the just-cooked broccoli florets, cavalier anchovy application and a whole, fresh burrata orb in the middle like a pearl, destined to be smashed open and spread across the blistered pizza surface. Talk about the cream of the crop.
Take away or delivery? Matteos is currently closed for lockdown.
8. DOC Pizza and Mozzarella Bar
Order the: Porcini
The first Sydney wing of this long-standing Melbourne has lost none of its Latin luxe in heading north of the border. The salumi boards are laden with a Pantone palette of pinks – mortadella, prosciutto, wagyu bresaola and salami – and the pizzas come out of the ovens hot enough that you lose fingerprints in your haste to tear off a slice of the wild mushroom pizza on a white base laden with stretchy mozzarella and the sharp bite of pecorino.
Take away or delivery? Both. Head to their website to order.
9. Pizza Madre
Order the: Jerusalem artichoke cream, king brown mushrooms, asparagus, fior di latte and truffle oil
This fan favourite is no longer the domain of the Two Chaps team, who have passed it on to new hands – but the quality has stayed high. Pizzas are still meatless, and the star of all the veggo options has to be the one which sits fat, king brown mushrooms atop a creamy artichoke layer and douses the whole thing in truffle oil.
Take away or delivery? You bet! Both are available through their website.
10. Maybe Frank
Order the: Ortolana
This little Italian pizzeria and bar Randwick is as Italian as a Fellini film. Low light, bitter-sweet aperitivos, cured meats and traditional pies are the name of the game here. There's no denying meat-free dining doesn't get much better than a classic Marg, but here they add woodfired veggies into the mix to boost both the vitamin and flavour factor.
Take away or delivery? Yahuh, both. Head to their website to place an order.
11. Marta
Order the: Pinza de’ fiori
Here the pizze are smaller, and oval, not round. They’re made from a very soft dough – up to 80 per cent water – that is proved for 72 hours to keep it light and fluffy, and then crowned in 11 flavour combos, including a Margherita. But we’d go back for the de’ fiori, a white base capped with melted and fresh mozzarella, parmesan, zucchini flowers and whole anchovies that come crashing through all that light, springtime freshness like a flavour wrecking ball.
Take away or delivery? Both. Head to their website to order.
12. Rosso Pomodoro
Order the: Patate e salsiccia
This tiny little shop is a loud and local slice of White Bay, offering traditional pizza from (gasp!) an electric oven. They’ve got some pretty strict rules here. Try ordering a ham-and-pineapple or a half-and-half and you’ll be laughed out of Balmain. But there’s no need for a Tropicana when you’ve got a Margherita. As much as we always enjoy that classic of tomato, Italian buffalo mozzarella and basil, it’s Rosso Pomodoro’s patate e salsiccia – potato, Italian sausage and rosemary – that gets our vote. The pizza base is charred and bubbly, yet soft and yielding. The sausage is broken into little chunks, flavouring the thin, starchy slices of potato, all perfumed by the rosemary.
Take away or delivery? Both are available, head to their website for full menu.
13. Vacanza - Surry Hills
Order the: Brandi
The lights are low, the chatter is jovial and the pizza is excellent at the Surry Hills arm of Bronte’s favourite pizza parlour. They have eight pizze on the menu that can be ordered bianchi (white) or rosso (red). The Brandi is as rigid as a military guard when it comes to following the rules for an AVPN-approved Margherita: six orbs of DOP cheese, a vermillion tomato base and four fresh basil leaves on top. The careful layout looks like an edible quilt piece, and straight out of the oven the bases here have just enough structural integrity to get the food to your mouth without it dropping in your lap.
Take away and delivery? You can pick up a hot pizza from the shop, or they're delivery vac-sealed pizzas to finish at home.
14. La Panchina
Order the: Isabel, a hot mess of 'nduja, pecorino and friarelli
Where La Panchina really shines is the dough. The crisp base is the sort that causes crust fanatics to fall over themselves. It’s been proofed for up to two days, so you don’t leave the place with a bloated pizza belly. The classic Margherita (fresh tomato, mozz and a baby basil leaf per slice) is a downright steal at $18, and another $3 will get you a zhuzhed-up version topped with bufala mozzarella instead.
Take away or delivery? Take away, yes. Place your pick-up order online.
15. Frankie's Pizza by the Slice
Order the: Nonna vs Nonno, starring coppa, mozzarella, provolone and truffle paste
Oh, Frankie's. What's not to love? Lots of space to roam free, pints, pinball and a rotating roll call of excellent slices dished up and ready to go for six bucks in a matter of minutes. It pays to order a full pie though – you get to choose from a much broader selection, and cooking to order ensures the pie arrives just that little bit crisper and fresher.
Take away and delivery? Take away is available.
16. Pompei's
Order the: Speck e funghi trifolati
These aren’t the can’t-get-it-through-the-doorway pizze of your American dreams – where they fit neatly on the plate, and there’s no need for a wire stand to get everything on the table. The piccantosa is maximum flavour for minimum fuss. It’s a pantry-friendly riff on a Margherita – when the basil plant is hibernating just swirl some pesto over the top, add some chilli and you’re good to go. The speck e funghi trifolati takes care of the toppings the piccantosa forgot. Mixed mushrooms are enmeshed in a cheesy web of mozzarella and then dressed in thin, gauzy strips of prosciutto.
Take away or delivery? Pick up and delivery options can be yours via the website.
17. Via Napoli Pizzeria - Lane Cove
Order the: Luigi's fantasy pizza
Here comes fun. And we mean it. Never has Lane Cove seemed like a more attractive place to take a long Friday lunch. Inside, the huge wood-fired pizza ovens are getting a thorough workout as the burly-armed pizzaioli push huge wooden paddles laden with pizza in and out. It’s here that you can eat a two-metre-long pizza. That’s the equivalent of just under two Kylie Minogues, toe-to-toe. It’s also about eight Minogues worth of lunch. Go for a metre-long pizza with your choice of toppings if you’re not feeling quite as ambitious.
Take away or delivery? Orders are available to pick up via their website.
Hungry for more?
The 19 best places for pasta in Sydney
Let’s be real – Sydney’s Italian restaurant game is seriously strong on all fronts, but when the hour calls for carbs, these are the spots that turn flour, eggs and water into small miracles.