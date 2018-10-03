Sydney
Salt Meats Cheese Cronulla

Pizza at Salt Meats Cheese Broadway
Photograph: Anna Kucera
Time Out says

Salt Meats Cheese have taken a taste of Liguria to seaside Cronulla

The family-owned Italian restaurant chain has extended to Cronulla, serving Caprese salad, calzones, lamb leg ragu and a range of charcuterie and cheese. The new venue has opened in the heritage-listed Commonwealth Bank building and can seat 87, which means you can come in a group, or just drink solo at the bar. On a beautiful day, why not grab take-away and take it down to the beach.

Written by
Jasmine Pirovic

Details

Address:
1/66-70
Cronulla Street
Cronulla
Sydney
2230
Contact:
View Website
02 95444780
Opening hours:
Daily 11am-10pm
