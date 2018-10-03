The family-owned Italian restaurant chain has extended to Cronulla, serving Caprese salad, calzones, lamb leg ragu and a range of charcuterie and cheese. The new venue has opened in the heritage-listed Commonwealth Bank building and can seat 87, which means you can come in a group, or just drink solo at the bar. On a beautiful day, why not grab take-away and take it down to the beach.
Salt Meats Cheese Cronulla
Time Out says
Salt Meats Cheese have taken a taste of Liguria to seaside Cronulla
Details
- Address:
- 1/66-70
- Cronulla Street
- Cronulla
- Sydney
- 2230
- Contact:
- View Website
- 02 95444780
- Opening hours:
- Daily 11am-10pm
