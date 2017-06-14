Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Salt Meats Cheese Drummoyne

  • Restaurants
  • Drummoyne
  • price 1 of 4
Salt meats cheese pizza
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

The Drummoyne outpost of Salt Meats Cheese is your one-stop-shop for its namesake with a delicatessen, café and pizzeria. You'll find it in Harris Farm Market and inside you find a huge range of prosciutto, salami, chorizo, mozzarella, ricotta, buratta and more, alongside a roaring wood fire pizza oven. You can also order up cheese and charcuterie platters and cheese wheel towers for parties and functions.

Details

Address:
125 Victoria Rd
Drummoyne
2047
Contact:
02 9719 3488
Opening hours:
Daily 7am-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!