The Drummoyne outpost of Salt Meats Cheese is your one-stop-shop for its namesake with a delicatessen, café and pizzeria. You'll find it in Harris Farm Market and inside you find a huge range of prosciutto, salami, chorizo, mozzarella, ricotta, buratta and more, alongside a roaring wood fire pizza oven. You can also order up cheese and charcuterie platters and cheese wheel towers for parties and functions.

