Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sofia

  • Restaurants
  • Redfern
  1. Sofia interior, white walls, arched doorways, rafters and tables
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /8
  2. Flat lay of prawns, pomegranate and chorizo
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /8
  3. Sofia interior, white walls, arched doorways, rafters and tables
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /8
  4. Octopus, chorizo, tartare, a cocktail and wine
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /8
  5. Sofia
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /8
  6. Sofia
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /8
  7. Sofia
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /8
  8. Sofia
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /8
Book online
Advertising

Time Out says

A stunning new Med-style restaurant has taken over above Bar Cleveland, with chef Justin North at the helm

Chef Justin North (Bécasse and Etch restaurants, Plan B, Le Grand Café, Charlie & Co., Bistro Moncur) has taken the reigns at the newly opened Sofia in Redfern. Occupying the space above the beautifully refurbished Bar Cleveland, Sofia is the latest in a swag of Sydney restaurants named for beloved family members including Margaret, Jane, Manon, Lola's, Ursula's and RAFI in North Sydney.

Named for the grandmother of co-owner Sophie Bousgas, the restaurant is open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday, with lunch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The share-style Mediterranean menu will be an ode to the family’s heritage, and is inspired by traditional homestyle dishes, the focus remains on the quality and seasonality of the locally sourced produce, elevated further by the venue’s grill.

While more casual than many of North's former haunts, a few fine-dining aspects have snuck onto the menu, like the beef tartare with garlic emulsion. In addition, the wagyu flat iron with king mushrooms and pearl onions is finished with a flourish of red wine jus.

Guests can get a little taste of the family's home with pomegranate cured ocean trout, which comes with their own extra virgin olive oil, made from the family’s olive groves in Greece.

The vast open-plan space is warmed with burnt-orange banquette seating, heritage wooden floors, white table tops and homely curtains adorning the windows. Designer Tamara Prochnik from Stomp Studio and craftsman Heath Dyer tackled the heritage-listed space to make the old new again to beautiful effect, the only thing that could make it better is a signature cocktail and some warm olives.

Check out the best new restaurants flooding our town.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
Bar Cleveland
1/433 Cleveland Street
Redfern
Sydney
2016
Contact:
sofiaoncleveland.com
02 9698 1908
Opening hours:
Wed-Sun 5pm-midnight; Fri-Sun noon-4pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.