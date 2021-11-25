Time Out Says

In recent years, Orange has quietly been climbing the ranks to claim its place as a go-to getaway destination for weary Sydneysiders. Charming and historic, this renowned wine region is home to a one-stop-shop vineyard with a difference.



Stockman's Ridge has stacked its summer itinerary with a whole swag of fun for young and old, the standout being their seasonal Sunset Sessions; a day of live music, DJs, dancing and dogs (children are welcome too, of course) for just $5.

If you're after something a little more zen, keep an eye out for the yoga in the vines sessions that will be running through the warmer months of 2022, or art classes where you'll be spoiled for a choice of vistas.

Grab a 'sip and graze' picnic pack of local cheeses with cured meats, dried fruit, dip and crackers to enjoy at the cellar door with a couple of complimentary glasses of vino.

Every weekend the vineyard hosts live music so you can kick back and croon or head out to the cherry orchard and pick your own fruit (there are nine varieties at this vineyard alone – who knew?) and if you're having too much fun, there's even a rustic farm stay cottage you can book for the weekend.

