A complete guide to Orange

Pick the brains of vigneron Justin Jarrett of See Saw Wines in a fire-warmed old shearing shed, sipping a chilled, tickling prosecco smack bang in the middle of rows of juicy grapes accompanied by bleating llamas. Or head to the Tuscan villa-like home of esteemed wine-maker Philip Shaw for an appointment-only tasting of wines from his fresh, youthful new label Hoosegg. It's only been around for two years, but it's been the recipient of glowing industry accolades already – you'll find it hard to leave without at least one cheekily-labelled bottle. Wander through the Koomooloo vineyards surrounding his home afterwards on the heels of Lucca, his regal dog.

Sparkling wine is making its mark in this town, thanks in part to the makers at Printhie Wines – try out the dedicated bubbles tasting, perfect to sip around the lakeside fire pit. Then, check out expansive pastoral views from the sunny cellar door at Swinging Bridge, while testing your taste buds with a juicy pet-nat riesling. When you're ready, meander over to Ross Hill Wines, a certified carbon-neutral vineyard, for a chat with passionate grower James Robson over a glass or two. To seriously indulge your inner wine nerd, spend an afternoon at De Salis Wines where owner-operators Charlie and Loretta Svenson will walk you through their range of wines while you kick back on the little timber verandah with the farm dog snoozing at your feet.