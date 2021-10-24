A complete guide to Orange

Whether you’re visiting during wine harvest or in town for a cuddly winter experience, each season in Orange brings a new set of delightful vistas and fresh adventures. But if you aren’t partial to sub-zero temperatures, or feel you might get a little sweaty romping through the vineyards in summer, shoulder seasons will probably suit you best. In spring, the quaint village cottages grow a halo of cherry blossoms, and before winter hits the wide town streets and winding country backroads are lined with fiery autumn leaves.
You could also time your trip to coincide with one of the region’s popular festivals. Orange F.O.O.D Week (Apr 1-10) – the longest running regional food festival – showcases the region’s produce, from apples to venison and the fine food being served by local chefs. There’s markets, dinners, foraging tours and cooking demonstrations held throughout the week. Then, when the frosts are at their heaviest, the newly conceived Orange Winter Fire Festival (Aug 3-5) warms visitors with specialised feasts, neighbourhood markets and bonfire-lit parties. Come spring, the focus shifts to the vinous with tastings, markets and cellar door experiences for the Orange Wine Festival (Oct-Dec).