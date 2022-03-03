Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Stories From The Cell

  • Restaurants, Modern Asian
  • Sergeant Lok, The Rocks
Historian stands at a bar holding a cocktail and smiling
Photograph: Supplied
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

A night of true crime and criminally good food in the Rocks

Alright, all you lovers of true crime and dim sum, this one's for you. If you've ever wanted to be regailed with ghastly tales of mystery and murder over a killer tasting menu in a historic building, the team at Sergeant Lok in the Rocks have got you covered. The modern Asian restaurant which now occupies the Old Police Station on George Street, a grand sandstone building dating back to 1882, will play host to a night so ghoulish you can pay for the seat, but you'll only need the edge. 

Join historian and storyteller, Max Burns-McRuvie on a unique dining and storytelling experience that shows a rarely-seen-before side of the Rocks, which many dub Australia's first unofficial Chinatown, as he takes you on a journey with food so good it's criminal. 

Over four courses including prawn and ham bone consommé; crisp prawn toast with a curried mayonnaise; braised beef ribs on a miso polenta; and a dessert of Mont Blanc chestnut tart, diners will hear tales of local Chinese gangsters, illegal gambling houses, and shocking murders. A crime-inspired cocktail on arrival will set the scene as you get comfortable in the preserved building, complete with holding cells and charging rooms. 

Sittings are strictly limited and can be booked here.

Want to keep up to date with the best happenings in town? Check out what's on in Sydney this week here.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
Sergeant Lok
127 George Street
The Rocks
2000
Contact:
+61292528338
Price:
$150pp
Opening hours:
SATURDAY:12:00:00 - 23:00:00; THURSDAY:17:00:00 - 22:00:00; TUESDAY:17:00:00 - 22:00:00; FRIDAY:17:00:00 - 23:00:00; WEDNESDAY:17:00:00 - 22:00:00; SUNDAY:12:00:00 - 22:00:00

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.