Alright, all you lovers of true crime and dim sum, this one's for you. If you've ever wanted to be regailed with ghastly tales of mystery and murder over a killer tasting menu in a historic building, the team at Sergeant Lok in the Rocks have got you covered. The modern Asian restaurant which now occupies the Old Police Station on George Street, a grand sandstone building dating back to 1882, will play host to a night so ghoulish you can pay for the seat, but you'll only need the edge.

Join historian and storyteller, Max Burns-McRuvie on a unique dining and storytelling experience that shows a rarely-seen-before side of the Rocks, which many dub Australia's first unofficial Chinatown, as he takes you on a journey with food so good it's criminal.

Over four courses including prawn and ham bone consommé; crisp prawn toast with a curried mayonnaise; braised beef ribs on a miso polenta; and a dessert of Mont Blanc chestnut tart, diners will hear tales of local Chinese gangsters, illegal gambling houses, and shocking murders. A crime-inspired cocktail on arrival will set the scene as you get comfortable in the preserved building, complete with holding cells and charging rooms.

Sittings are strictly limited and can be booked here.

