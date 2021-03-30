Some of the best chefs in the city are popping into this Potts Point chicken shop on Sundays to cook up a collaborative feast

If your idea of a Sunday sesh involves aorund good food, lively conversations and a sneaky drink on the side, you might want to round off your weekend by swinging down to Sunday in Potts Point, a new chicken shop by Morgan Mcglone (chef extraordinaire and co-founder of Belles Hot Chicken).

McGlone knows his way around a chook – but he's calling in some of his favourite chefs from around the city to put on a show every Sunday at his restaurant (yes, also called Sunday). First drop-in for a Sunday Session? None other than Paul Carmichael from Momofuku Seiōbo, who will heat up the kitchen with McGlone on Sunday, April 18, with a Puetro Rican-inspired menu. Its centrepiece? Carmichael's version of arroz con pollo, with seasoned roast chicken, yellow rice, beans, and sweet potato. Plus, rum cocktails will be pouring, courtesy of bartender Jenna Hemsworth.



Punters have been trying to get a table at Momofuku Seiōbo since it announced it would close in June of 2021, so if you haven't been one of the lucky ones, here's where you can taste Carmichael's cooking, without Momofuku's steep price tag. You'll get drinks and snacks at a Sunday Session from just $30.



Each Sunday Session will welcome a new chef – keep your eyes peeled for future collaborations.



Book here. You can find Sunday at 1/95 Macleay St, Potts Point.