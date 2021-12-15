Time Out Says

Test your tastebuds' tolerance with the ‘World’s Hottest Sando’ – a snack so spicy you’ll need to sign a waiver to try it

If you’re a chook fan wanting to know what all the fuss is about with Nashville’s cayenne-spiced hot chicken, well look no further than Waterloo. Super Nash Brothers has a new venue in the inner city – a fast-casual diner meets retro arcade, tucked away amongst the flashy apartment buildings that have been popping up around this ‘hood in recent years.

Facing Wuluba Park, it’s the perfect location for a takeaway fried chicken feed. Plus, you can race your friends on the two original Bandai Namco Mario Kart arcade machines while you wait for your meal to arrive.

Sweet yet spicy, the juicy tenders, drumsticks and thigh fillets are super crunchy on the outside and are available in ‘Sando’ form. Not a carnivore? No problem – vegetarian options are also offered.

Don’t forget to try the addictive and tangy smoked chipotle and honey sauce, and prepare your stomach for the ‘World’s Hottest Sando’, with Carolina Reapers that are over 2m Scoville heat units. RIP tongue.