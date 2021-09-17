Rejoice! Sydney-based online-only bakery Black Cream has released its latest product; the mini Basque cheesecake. The relative newcomer has only been on the scene for a year but is making big waves, especially given Sydney's insatiable appetite for delivered desserts since lockdown.

Owners and bakers Ant Sandler and Lucie Bertiau say “We wanted to make something even more [un]shareable during lockdown, and so the mini’s were born. Our customers have told us they don’t like sharing the last slice and now they don’t have to. They can have one to themselves or share a box with family and friends during this tough time.”

You hear that? Now there'll be no fighting about who gets the last bite of cheesecake. Sandler and Bertiau are so dedicated that their shop only has two flavours of cheesecake, the traditional Basque as well as the Black – a burnt smooth chocolate flavour. A full-sized cheesecake will set you back $50 and a box of four minis is a steal at only $32. Orders can be placed through the Black Cream website.

