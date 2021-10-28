Taste of Shanghai is giving away free spooky pumpkin dumplings for Halloween

It’s officially Halloween season and it’s time to gather your best outfit and collect those awesome treats. Taste of Shanghai is introducing their own treats this year for you to feast on; Halloween Pumpkin Dumplings filled with custard filling and Pumpkin Pancakes that are filled with red bean filling.



On Sunday, October 31, Taste of Shanghai will be running a promotion where you can grab a free plate of the Halloween Pumpkin Dumplings, or Pumpkin Pancakes, when you spend $50 or more when dining in. It’s practically free dessert! The promotion is available at their Ashfield, Burwood, Eastwood and World Square locations.



Jennifer Du, the founder of restaurant group Taste of Shanghai, is keen to welcome everyone out of lockdown with the promotion and celebrate Halloween in a fun way. Lockdown had hit the restaurant group hard but managed to survive due to the success of their takeaway and packaged goods.

Coming out of Lockdown, Du was eager to return the favour to the public, “We’re excited to

have everyone back in our restaurants and with Halloween on the horizon, we decided to make some dumplings that were going to be charming and different,” Du tells Timeout.

Whilst Taste of Shanghai generally launches new concepts that are aligned with Asian cultural festivities, they’ve been looking to immerse themselves and their food in a diverse range of holidays.



“We’re always coming up with cool and innovative ideas here at Taste of Shanghai because we love celebrating" Du explains. “The Halloween desserts our team has come up a part of that and also our way of saying thank you to everyone who supported us during Lockdown.”

If you’re in the mood to treat your friends and family to something tasty, (without the tricks) bring them to Taste of Shanghai where they can experience Halloween a little differently.